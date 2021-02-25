22:30 | 25.02.2021



BWXT to Present at J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference



BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that Chief Financial Officer David Black will be presenting at the virtual J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021.

BWXT is a leading supplier of nuclear components, fuel and services to government and commercial customers and is the sole manufacturer of U.S. naval nuclear reactors for submarines and aircraft carriers.

The company’s presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of its website here. The presentation will not be available as a webcast.

About BWXTAt BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.