|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 25.02.2021
BWXT to Present at J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that Chief Financial Officer David Black will be presenting at the virtual J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021.
BWXT is a leading supplier of nuclear components, fuel and services to government and commercial customers and is the sole manufacturer of U.S. naval nuclear reactors for submarines and aircraft carriers.
The company’s presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of its website here. The presentation will not be available as a webcast.
