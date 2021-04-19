|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:20 | 16.06.2021
Cactus Announces Cadent Energy Partners’ Intention to Redeem CW Units and Distribute Shares
Representatives of Cadent Energy Partners II, L.P. (“Cadent”) have informed Cactus, Inc. (the “Company,” “Cactus,” “we,” and “our”) that Cadent will transfer units representing limited liability company interests (“CW Units”) in Cactus Wellhead, LLC, together with the same number of shares of the Company’s Class B common stock, to various Cadent-affiliated entities (the “Cadent Transfer”).
Following the Cadent Transfer, Cadent intends to redeem approximately 3.3 million CW Units in exchange for an equal number of shares of Class A common stock in the Company (the “Cadent Redemption”) and to distribute such shares of Class A common stock to its limited partners (the “Cadent Distribution”). In connection with the Cadent Redemption, 3.3 million CW Units and an equal number of shares of Class B common stock will be cancelled.
Following the Cadent Transfer, the Cadent Redemption and the Cadent Distribution, Cadent’s general partner and management group will retain ownership of approximately 1.0 million shares of our Class A and Class B common stock, representing a 1.3% voting interest in the Company.
The Company will receive no proceeds from the Cadent Transfer, the Cadent Redemption or the Cadent Distribution, and there will be no change in the combined number of voting shares of Cactus, Inc. outstanding. Following the Cadent Transfer, the Cadent Redemption and the Cadent Distribution, Cactus will have 58,035,145 shares of Class A common stock outstanding (representing 76.7% of the total voting power) and 17,665,021 shares of Class B common stock outstanding (representing 23.3% of the total voting power).
