|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:50 | 30.01.2020
Cactus Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors
Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus”) today announced that Ms. Melissa Law has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and will serve on its audit committee and compensation committee, effective as of the date hereof. Ms. Law currently serves as the President of Global Operations for Tate & Lyle, where she is responsible for leading the environmental, health and safety, quality and sustainability programs, the end to end supply chain and logistics function, as well as the global manufacturing and engineering organizations. With the addition of Ms. Law, the Board is now composed of eight members, including five independent directors.
Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Ms. Law as an independent director. Her multi-industry leadership experience and supply chain expertise make her an ideal addition to our Board. We believe the Board of Directors will greatly benefit from her experience.”
