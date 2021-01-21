|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 21.01.2021
Cactus Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock to be paid on March 18, 2021 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on March 1, 2021. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.09 per CW Unit has also been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC.
Declarations of any dividends in the future, and the amount of any such dividends, are subject to approval by Cactus’ Board of Directors.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer