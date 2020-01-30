|
23:15 | 30.01.2020
Cactus Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock payable on March 19, 2020 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on March 2, 2020. A corresponding distribution of $0.09 per CW Unit has been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC.
Declarations of any dividends in the future, and the amount of any such dividends, are subject to approval by Cactus’ Board of Directors.
