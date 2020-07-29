|
23:15 | 29.07.2020
Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020.
Income from operations of $8.9 million;
Net income of $9.1 million(1) and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.11(1);
Net income, as adjusted(2) of $7.4 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(2) of $0.10;
Adjusted EBITDA(3) and related margin(4) of $22.5 million and 33.8%, respectively;
Cash flow from operations of $57.4 million;
Cash balance of $270.7 million and no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020; and
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share.
$
66,548
$
154,139
$
168,493
Income from operations
$
8,875
$
40,185
$
51,450
Operating income margin
13.3
%
26.1
%
30.5
%
Net income(1)
$
9,095
$
33,098
$
40,750
Net income, as adjusted(2)
$
7,367
$
30,785
$
39,173
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$
22,483
$
54,145
$
62,718
Adjusted EBITDA margin(4)
33.8
%
35.1
%
37.2
%
(1)
Net income during the second quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $0.9 million in non-routine charges related to severance and $1.3 million in additional income related to the revaluation of the tax receivable agreement liability. Net income during the first quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $1.0 million in non-routine charges related to severance. Net income during the second quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.0 million of additional tax expense related to a valuation allowance accrual.
(2)
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures. These figures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus Wellhead, LLC (“Cactus LLC”), its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period. Additional information regarding net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplemental Information tables.
(4)
The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues.
Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, “Given the unprecedented decline in oilfield activity, I am pleased with our results for the second quarter. The quarter highlighted the variable cost nature of the Company, which has now effected total payroll-related savings of an estimated $85 million on an annualized basis. Importantly, the second quarter highlighted the Company’s ability to generate significant free cash flow, with cash growing by over $40 million during the period, net of nearly $7 million in dividends and associated distributions. Although market share(1) was volatile during the period, we recorded approximately 33% share as of June with a further expansion achieved by mid-July.
“While the overall U.S. rig count may trend lower in the near term, we believe that Cactus’ rigs followed bottomed around mid-year assuming commodity prices hold near current levels. I am encouraged by the swift rebound in oil prices from April lows, which provides optimism for a potential improvement in completion activity versus late second quarter levels. Nonetheless, as total Company revenues for the third quarter are likely to be down sequentially, we will continue to manage our costs as appropriate.”
Mr. Bender concluded, “Our cost structure is highly variable, our capital requirements are modest, and our management team is well aligned with our shareholders. Accordingly, returns and free cash flow remain our top priorities. This downturn provides us with the opportunity to further streamline our cost structure and emerge as a stronger company in a more favorable competitive environment.”
(1)
Additional information regarding market share and rigs followed is located in the Supplemental Information tables.
$
40,893
$
87,031
$
94,494
Gross profit
$
14,931
$
30,896
$
36,977
Gross margin
36.5
%
35.5
%
39.1
%
Second quarter 2020 product revenue decreased $46.1 million, or 53.0%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead and production related equipment decreased primarily due to lower drilling and completion activity from customers. Gross profit decreased $16.0 million, or 51.7%, sequentially, with margins increasing 100 basis points. The second quarter of 2020 included approximately $3.1 million in credits related to tariff refunds.
$
11,535
$
36,163
$
39,576
Gross profit
$
860
$
16,824
$
20,126
Gross margin
7.5
%
46.5
%
50.9
%
Second quarter 2020 rental revenue decreased $24.6 million, or 68.1%, sequentially, as our customers significantly reduced completion activity during the quarter. Gross profit decreased $16.0 million, or 94.9%, sequentially and margins decreased 3,900 basis points due to depreciation expense representing a higher percentage of revenue during the period.
$
14,120
$
30,945
$
34,423
Gross profit
$
2,634
$
7,134
$
7,599
Gross margin
18.7
%
23.1
%
22.1
%
Second quarter 2020 field service and other revenue decreased $16.8 million, or 54.4%, sequentially, as lower customer activity drove a significant decrease in associated billable hours and ancillary services. Gross profit decreased $4.5 million, or 63.1%, sequentially, with margins declining by 440 basis points sequentially as higher depreciation expense as a percent of revenue was partially offset by lower payroll-related expenses, improved labor utilization and rationalization of the field service vehicle fleet.
Net capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2020 were $8.2 million, driven largely by additions to the Company’s fleet of rental equipment ordered early in the year. The Company has lowered its full year 2020 net capital expenditures guidance to be in the range of $20 to $25 million.
During the second quarter, Cactus recognized $7.5 million in refunds pursuant to tariff exclusions granted by the U.S. Trade Representative. The refunds reduced inventory values by $4.0 million and cost of revenue by $3.5 million during the second quarter. Cactus has filed for additional tariff refunds related to these exclusions.
The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 5634259. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.
An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the end of the call.
Product revenue
$
40,893
$
94,494
$
127,924
$
181,134
Rental revenue
11,535
39,576
47,698
78,073
Field service and other revenue
14,120
34,423
45,065
68,161
Total revenues
66,548
168,493
220,687
327,368
Cost of product revenue
25,962
57,517
82,097
110,535
Cost of rental revenue
10,675
19,450
30,014
37,241
Cost of field service and other revenue
11,486
26,824
35,297
53,730
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,693
13,252
22,355
25,920
Severance expenses
857
—
1,864
—
Total costs and expenses
57,673
117,043
171,627
227,426
Income from operations
8,875
51,450
49,060
99,942
Interest income, net
223
93
633
116
Other income (expense), net
1,310
—
1,310
(1,042
)
Income before income taxes
10,408
51,543
51,003
99,016
Income tax expense
1,313
10,793
8,810
9,820
Net income
$
9,095
$
40,750
$
42,193
$
89,196
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
3,067
19,342
17,182
40,981
Net income attributable to Cactus, Inc.
$
6,028
$
21,408
$
25,011
$
48,215
Earnings per Class A share – basic
$
0.13
$
0.46
$
0.53
$
1.13
Earnings per Class A share – diluted (a)
$
0.11
$
0.45
$
0.51
$
1.07
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
47,436
46,881
47,353
42,819
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted (a)
75,367
47,145
75,347
75,326
(a)
Dilution for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $3.4 million and $18.5 million, respectively, of additional pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 26%, and 27.9 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards. Dilution for the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes 28.2 million shares of Class B common stock as the effect would be anti-dilutive. Dilution for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes an additional $42.4 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 24%, and 32.2 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards.
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
270,673
$
202,603
Accounts receivable, net
46,824
87,865
Inventories
90,719
113,371
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,450
11,044
Total current assets
416,666
414,883
Property and equipment, net
157,145
161,748
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
22,500
26,561
Goodwill
7,824
7,824
Deferred tax asset, net
216,732
222,545
Other noncurrent assets
1,285
1,403
Total assets
$
822,152
$
834,964
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
13,288
$
40,957
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
13,925
22,067
Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement
21,402
14,630
Finance lease obligations, current portion
5,398
6,735
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
4,765
6,737
Total current liabilities
58,778
91,126
Deferred tax liability, net
718
1,348
Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion
194,101
201,902
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
2,977
3,910
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
17,671
20,283
Total liabilities
274,245
318,569
Equity
547,907
516,395
Total liabilities and equity
$
822,152
$
834,964
Net income
$
42,193
$
89,196
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
21,500
18,257
Deferred financing cost amortization
84
84
Stock-based compensation
4,204
3,568
Provision for expected credit losses
574
—
Inventory obsolescence
2,322
1,188
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
(438
)
1,403
Deferred income taxes
5,565
7,060
Gain from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement
(1,310
)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
42,039
(20,696
)
Inventories
17,076
(12,010
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,619
1,261
Accounts payable
(25,686
)
1,691
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(8,193
)
7,316
Net cash provided by operating activities
102,549
98,318
Capital expenditures and other
(18,902
)
(29,924
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
2,352
1,175
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,550
)
(28,749
)
Payments on finance leases
(3,265
)
(3,723
)
Dividends paid to Class A common stock shareholders
(8,568
)
—
Distributions to members
(4,712
)
(3,848
)
Repurchase of shares
(1,385
)
(1,516
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(17,930
)
(9,087
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1
(174
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
68,070
60,308
Beginning of period
202,603
70,841
End of period
$
270,673
$
131,149
$
9,095
$
33,098
$
40,750
Adjustments:
Severance expenses, pre-tax (1)
857
1,007
—
Other non-operating income, pre-tax (2)
(1,310
)
—
—
Income tax expense differential (3)
(1,275
)
(3,320
)
(1,577
)
Net income, as adjusted
$
7,367
$
30,785
$
39,173
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
$
0.10
$
0.41
$
0.52
Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (4)
75,367
75,395
75,375
(1)
Represents non-routine charges related to severance benefits.
(2)
Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.
(3)
Represents the increase in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of Cactus LLC at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for pre-tax items listed above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 26.0% on income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, and 24.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
(4)
Reflects 47.4, 47.3, and 46.9 million weighted average shares of basic Class A common stock and 27.9, 28.0 and 28.2 million of additional shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and canceled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities.
$
9,095
$
33,098
$
40,750
$
42,193
$
89,196
Interest income, net
(223
)
(410
)
(93
)
(633
)
(116
)
Income tax expense
1,313
7,497
10,793
8,810
9,820
Depreciation and amortization
10,520
10,980
9,376
21,500
18,257
EBITDA
20,705
51,165
60,826
71,870
117,157
Severance expenses (1)
857
1,007
—
1,864
—
Other non-operating income (2)
(1,310
)
—
—
(1,310
)
—
Secondary offering related expenses
—
—
—
—
1,042
Stock-based compensation
2,231
1,973
1,892
4,204
3,568
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,483
$
54,145
$
62,718
$
76,628
$
121,767
(1)
Represents non-routine charges related to severance benefits.
(2)
Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.
$
863
$
1,028
$
762
$
1,891
$
1,527
Cost of rental revenue
7,121
7,342
5,966
14,463
11,483
Cost of field service and other revenue
2,286
2,385
2,478
4,671
4,928
Selling, general and administrative expenses
250
225
170
475
319
Total depreciation and amortization
$
10,520
$
10,980
$
9,376
$
21,500
$
18,257
112
251
283
Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average
378
763
963
Market share
29.6
%
32.9
%
29.4
%
