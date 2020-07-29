ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020.
Second Quarter Highlights
Revenue of $66.5 million;

Income from operations of $8.9 million;

Net income of $9.1 million(1) and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.11(1);

Net income, as adjusted(2) of $7.4 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(2) of $0.10;

Adjusted EBITDA(3) and related margin(4) of $22.5 million and 33.8%, respectively;

Cash flow from operations of $57.4 million;

Cash balance of $270.7 million and no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020; and

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share.
Financial Summary
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 30,
 
March 31,
 
June 30,
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
 
(in thousands)
Revenues

$

66,548

 

 

$

154,139

 

 

$

168,493

 

Income from operations

$

8,875

 

 

$

40,185

 

 

$

51,450

 

Operating income margin

13.3

%

 

26.1

%

 

30.5

%

Net income(1)

$

9,095

 

 

$

33,098

 

 

$

40,750

 

Net income, as adjusted(2)

$

7,367

 

 

$

30,785

 

 

$

39,173

 

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$

22,483

 

 

$

54,145

 

 

$

62,718

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin(4)

33.8

%

 

35.1

%

 

37.2

%

(1)

Net income during the second quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $0.9 million in non-routine charges related to severance and $1.3 million in additional income related to the revaluation of the tax receivable agreement liability. Net income during the first quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $1.0 million in non-routine charges related to severance. Net income during the second quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.0 million of additional tax expense related to a valuation allowance accrual.

(2)

Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures. These figures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus Wellhead, LLC (“Cactus LLC”), its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period. Additional information regarding net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables.

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplemental Information tables.

(4)

The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues.

Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, “Given the unprecedented decline in oilfield activity, I am pleased with our results for the second quarter. The quarter highlighted the variable cost nature of the Company, which has now effected total payroll-related savings of an estimated $85 million on an annualized basis. Importantly, the second quarter highlighted the Company’s ability to generate significant free cash flow, with cash growing by over $40 million during the period, net of nearly $7 million in dividends and associated distributions. Although market share(1) was volatile during the period, we recorded approximately 33% share as of June with a further expansion achieved by mid-July.

“While the overall U.S. rig count may trend lower in the near term, we believe that Cactus’ rigs followed bottomed around mid-year assuming commodity prices hold near current levels. I am encouraged by the swift rebound in oil prices from April lows, which provides optimism for a potential improvement in completion activity versus late second quarter levels. Nonetheless, as total Company revenues for the third quarter are likely to be down sequentially, we will continue to manage our costs as appropriate.”

Mr. Bender concluded, “Our cost structure is highly variable, our capital requirements are modest, and our management team is well aligned with our shareholders. Accordingly, returns and free cash flow remain our top priorities. This downturn provides us with the opportunity to further streamline our cost structure and emerge as a stronger company in a more favorable competitive environment.”

(1)

Additional information regarding market share and rigs followed is located in the Supplemental Information tables.
Revenue CategoriesProduct
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 30,
 
March 31,
 
June 30,
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
 
(in thousands)
Product revenue

$

40,893

 

 

$

87,031

 

 

$

94,494

 

Gross profit

$

14,931

 

 

$

30,896

 

 

$

36,977

 

Gross margin

36.5

%

 

35.5

%

 

39.1

%

Second quarter 2020 product revenue decreased $46.1 million, or 53.0%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead and production related equipment decreased primarily due to lower drilling and completion activity from customers. Gross profit decreased $16.0 million, or 51.7%, sequentially, with margins increasing 100 basis points. The second quarter of 2020 included approximately $3.1 million in credits related to tariff refunds.
Rental
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 30,
 
March 31,
 
June 30,
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
 
(in thousands)
Rental revenue

$

11,535

 

 

$

36,163

 

 

$

39,576

 

Gross profit

$

860

 

 

$

16,824

 

 

$

20,126

 

Gross margin

7.5

%

 

46.5

%

 

50.9

%

Second quarter 2020 rental revenue decreased $24.6 million, or 68.1%, sequentially, as our customers significantly reduced completion activity during the quarter. Gross profit decreased $16.0 million, or 94.9%, sequentially and margins decreased 3,900 basis points due to depreciation expense representing a higher percentage of revenue during the period.
Field Service and Other
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 30,
 
March 31,
 
June 30,
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
 
(in thousands)
Field service and other revenue

$

14,120

 

 

$

30,945

 

 

$

34,423

 

Gross profit

$

2,634

 

 

$

7,134

 

 

$

7,599

 

Gross margin

18.7

%

 

23.1

%

 

22.1

%

Second quarter 2020 field service and other revenue decreased $16.8 million, or 54.4%, sequentially, as lower customer activity drove a significant decrease in associated billable hours and ancillary services. Gross profit decreased $4.5 million, or 63.1%, sequentially, with margins declining by 440 basis points sequentially as higher depreciation expense as a percent of revenue was partially offset by lower payroll-related expenses, improved labor utilization and rationalization of the field service vehicle fleet.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (“SG&A”)
SG&A for the second quarter of 2020 was $8.7 million (13.1% of revenues), compared to $13.7 million (8.9% of revenues) for the first quarter of 2020 and $13.3 million (7.9% of revenues) for the second quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was primarily due to lower payroll expenses, which was partially offset by higher non-cash stock-based compensation. Separately, we recorded severance expenses of $0.9 million during the quarter associated with headcount reductions.
Liquidity, Capital Expenditures and Other
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $270.7 million of cash and no bank debt outstanding. Operating cash flow was $57.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter, the Company made dividend payments and associated distributions of $6.8 million.

Net capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2020 were $8.2 million, driven largely by additions to the Company’s fleet of rental equipment ordered early in the year. The Company has lowered its full year 2020 net capital expenditures guidance to be in the range of $20 to $25 million.

During the second quarter, Cactus recognized $7.5 million in refunds pursuant to tariff exclusions granted by the U.S. Trade Representative. The refunds reduced inventory values by $4.0 million and cost of revenue by $3.5 million during the second quarter. Cactus has filed for additional tariff refunds related to these exclusions.
Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock to be paid on September 17, 2020 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2020. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.09 per CW Unit has also been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC, which will have the same record and payment dates as applicable to the dividend declared with respect to the Company’s Class A common stock.
Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 5634259. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the end of the call.
About Cactus, Inc.
Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Cactus’ control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” “will,” “hope” or other similar words and include the Company’s expectation of future performance contained herein. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or state other “forward-looking” information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which can be affected by assumptions used or by known risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other factors noted in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.Cactus, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended
June 30,
 
Six Months Ended
June 30,
 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2019
 
(in thousands, except per share data)Revenues
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

$

40,893

 

 

$

94,494

 

 

$

127,924

 

 

$

181,134

 

Rental revenue

11,535

 

 

39,576

 

 

47,698

 

 

78,073

 

Field service and other revenue

14,120

 

 

34,423

 

 

45,065

 

 

68,161

 

Total revenues

66,548

 

 

168,493

 

 

220,687

 

 

327,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Costs and expenses
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

25,962

 

 

57,517

 

 

82,097

 

 

110,535

 

Cost of rental revenue

10,675

 

 

19,450

 

 

30,014

 

 

37,241

 

Cost of field service and other revenue

11,486

 

 

26,824

 

 

35,297

 

 

53,730

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,693

 

 

13,252

 

 

22,355

 

 

25,920

 

Severance expenses

857

 

 

 

 

1,864

 

 

 

Total costs and expenses

57,673

 

 

117,043

 

 

171,627

 

 

227,426

 

Income from operations

8,875

 

 

51,450

 

 

49,060

 

 

99,942

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

223

 

 

93

 

 

633

 

 

116

 

Other income (expense), net

1,310

 

 

 

 

1,310

 

 

(1,042

)

Income before income taxes

10,408

 

 

51,543

 

 

51,003

 

 

99,016

 

Income tax expense

1,313

 

 

10,793

 

 

8,810

 

 

9,820

 

Net income

$

9,095

 

 

$

40,750

 

 

$

42,193

 

 

$

89,196

 

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

3,067

 

 

19,342

 

 

17,182

 

 

40,981

 

Net income attributable to Cactus, Inc.

$

6,028

 

 

$

21,408

 

 

$

25,011

 

 

$

48,215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per Class A share – basic

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.13

 

Earnings per Class A share – diluted (a)

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

47,436

 

 

46,881

 

 

47,353

 

 

42,819

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted (a)

75,367

 

 

47,145

 

 

75,347

 

 

75,326

 

(a)

Dilution for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $3.4 million and $18.5 million, respectively, of additional pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 26%, and 27.9 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards. Dilution for the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes 28.2 million shares of Class B common stock as the effect would be anti-dilutive. Dilution for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes an additional $42.4 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 24%, and 32.2 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards.
Cactus, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 
 
June 30,
 
December 31,
 
2020
 
2019
 
(in thousands)Assets
 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

270,673

 

 

$

202,603

 

Accounts receivable, net

46,824

 

 

87,865

 

Inventories

90,719

 

 

113,371

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,450

 

 

11,044

 

Total current assets

416,666

 

 

414,883

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

157,145

 

 

161,748

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

22,500

 

 

26,561

 

Goodwill

7,824

 

 

7,824

 

Deferred tax asset, net

216,732

 

 

222,545

 

Other noncurrent assets

1,285

 

 

1,403

 

Total assets

$

822,152

 

 

$

834,964

 

 

 

 

 
Liabilities and Equity
 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

13,288

 

 

$

40,957

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

13,925

 

 

22,067

 

Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement

21,402

 

 

14,630

 

Finance lease obligations, current portion

5,398

 

 

6,735

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

4,765

 

 

6,737

 

Total current liabilities

58,778

 

 

91,126

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liability, net

718

 

 

1,348

 

Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion

194,101

 

 

201,902

 

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

2,977

 

 

3,910

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

17,671

 

 

20,283

 

Total liabilities

274,245

 

 

318,569

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

547,907

 

 

516,395

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

822,152

 

 

$

834,964

 
Cactus, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
 
 
Six Months Ended June 30,
 
2020
 
2019
 
(in thousands)Cash flows from operating activities
 

 

 

Net income

$

42,193

 

 

$

89,196

 

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

21,500

 

 

18,257

 

Deferred financing cost amortization

84

 

 

84

 

Stock-based compensation

4,204

 

 

3,568

 

Provision for expected credit losses

574

 

 

 

Inventory obsolescence

2,322

 

 

1,188

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(438

)

 

1,403

 

Deferred income taxes

5,565

 

 

7,060

 

Gain from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement

(1,310

)

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

42,039

 

 

(20,696

)

Inventories

17,076

 

 

(12,010

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,619

 

 

1,261

 

Accounts payable

(25,686

)

 

1,691

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(8,193

)

 

7,316

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

102,549

 

 

98,318

 

 

 

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities
 

 

 

Capital expenditures and other

(18,902

)

 

(29,924

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

2,352

 

 

1,175

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(16,550

)

 

(28,749

)

 

 

 

 
Cash flows from financing activities
 

 

 

Payments on finance leases

(3,265

)

 

(3,723

)

Dividends paid to Class A common stock shareholders

(8,568

)

 

 

Distributions to members

(4,712

)

 

(3,848

)

Repurchase of shares

(1,385

)

 

(1,516

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(17,930

)

 

(9,087

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1

 

 

(174

)

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

68,070

 

 

60,308

 

 

 

 

 
Cash and cash equivalents
 

 

 

Beginning of period

202,603

 

 

70,841

 

End of period

$

270,673

 

 

$

131,149

 
Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
(unaudited)
 
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements. Cactus defines net income, as adjusted as net income assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus LLC, its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period, with the resulting additional income tax expense related to the incremental income attributable to Cactus, Inc. Net income, as adjusted, also includes certain other adjustments described below. Cactus defines diluted earnings per share, as adjusted as net income, as adjusted divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted. The Company believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period over period.
 
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 30,
 
March 31,
 
June 30,
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
 
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net income

$

9,095

 

 

$

33,098

 

 

$

40,750

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Severance expenses, pre-tax (1)

857

 

 

1,007

 

 

 

Other non-operating income, pre-tax (2)

(1,310

)

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense differential (3)

(1,275

)

 

(3,320

)

 

(1,577

)

Net income, as adjusted

$

7,367

 

 

$

30,785

 

 

$

39,173

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (4)

75,367

 

 

75,395

 

 

75,375

 

(1)

Represents non-routine charges related to severance benefits.

(2)

Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.

(3)

Represents the increase in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of Cactus LLC at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for pre-tax items listed above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 26.0% on income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, and 24.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

(4)

Reflects 47.4, 47.3, and 46.9 million weighted average shares of basic Class A common stock and 27.9, 28.0 and 28.2 million of additional shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and canceled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities.
Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
 
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus defines EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the other items outlined below.
 
Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to financing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business.
 
 
Three Months Ended
 
Six Months Ended
 
June 30,
 
March 31,
 
June 30,
 
June 30,
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2019
 
(in thousands)
 
(in thousands)
Net income

$

9,095

 

 

$

33,098

 

 

$

40,750

 

 

$

42,193

 

 

$

89,196

 

Interest income, net

(223

)

 

(410

)

 

(93

)

 

(633

)

 

(116

)

Income tax expense

1,313

 

 

7,497

 

 

10,793

 

 

8,810

 

 

9,820

 

Depreciation and amortization

10,520

 

 

10,980

 

 

9,376

 

 

21,500

 

 

18,257

 

EBITDA

20,705

 

 

51,165

 

 

60,826

 

 

71,870

 

 

117,157

 

Severance expenses (1)

857

 

 

1,007

 

 

 

 

1,864

 

 

 

Other non-operating income (2)

(1,310

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,310

)

 

 

Secondary offering related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,042

 

Stock-based compensation

2,231

 

 

1,973

 

 

1,892

 

 

4,204

 

 

3,568

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,483

 

 

$

54,145

 

 

$

62,718

 

 

$

76,628

 

 

$

121,767

 

(1)

Represents non-routine charges related to severance benefits.

(2)

Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.
Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental InformationDepreciation and Amortization by Category
(unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended
 
Six Months Ended
 
June 30,
 
March 31,
 
June 30,
 
June 30,
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2019
 
(in thousands)
 
(in thousands)
Cost of product revenue

$

863

 

 

$

1,028

 

 

$

762

 

 

$

1,891

 

 

$

1,527

 

Cost of rental revenue

7,121

 

 

7,342

 

 

5,966

 

 

14,463

 

 

11,483

 

Cost of field service and other revenue

2,286

 

 

2,385

 

 

2,478

 

 

4,671

 

 

4,928

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

250

 

 

225

 

 

170

 

 

475

 

 

319

 

Total depreciation and amortization

$

10,520

 

 

$

10,980

 

 

$

9,376

 

 

$

21,500

 

 

$

18,257

 
Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental InformationEstimated Market Share
(unaudited)
 
Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus defines as the number of active U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as of mid-month for each of the three months in the applicable quarter divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number of active U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products and services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore rigs during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead products sold and the corresponding services it provides.
 
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 30,
 
March 31,
 
June 30,
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
Cactus U.S. onshore rigs followed

112

 

 

251

 

 

283

 

Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average

378

 

 

763

 

 

963

 

Market share

29.6

%

 

32.9

%

 

29.4

%

 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729006039/en/

