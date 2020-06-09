|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:29 | 09.06.2020
Cadmus Board Elects Amy Marasco as New Chair
Cadmus announced that Amy Marasco has been elected to serve as Chair of the Cadmus Board, effective Monday, June 1. Marasco, a current member of the Board, will succeed Gene Fax, who co-founded Cadmus with Ralph Jones and served as Chairman for 17 years. Fax will remain on the Board.
“Amy’s election as Board Chair is fantastic news for Cadmus and for our clients,” said Cadmus president and CEO Ian Kline. “She is a highly valued collaborator and counselor to our senior executive team with deep knowledge of Cadmus’ strategy, operations, and values. Her understanding of our industry is exceptional and her strategic insights are invaluable. We are proud to welcome her as our first female Board Chair and excited for the perspective she will bring as the first outside Board member to serve as Cadmus Board Chair.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer