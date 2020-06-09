20:29 | 09.06.2020

Cadmus Board Elects Amy Marasco as New Chair

Cadmus announced that Amy Marasco has been elected to serve as Chair of the Cadmus Board, effective Monday, June 1. Marasco, a current member of the Board, will succeed Gene Fax, who co-founded Cadmus with Ralph Jones and served as Chairman for 17 years. Fax will remain on the Board.

Marasco has been a leader in environmental policy and management for over 30 years. Since joining Cadmus’ Board in 2005, she has been a strong advocate for and supporter of Cadmus’ strategic vision. She is a successful entrepreneur and business executive, having co-founded and served as CEO of two firms, including the Arlington-based Marasco Newton Group. Marasco continues to coach senior executives of small woman- and minority-owned businesses in business strategy, M&A, and organizational effectiveness initiatives. She is the president and founder of national nonprofit organization The Nature Generation, serves as the vice mayor of Hillsboro in Loudoun County, Virginia, and is an active community leader on transportation issues. “Amy’s election as Board Chair is fantastic news for Cadmus and for our clients,” said Cadmus president and CEO Ian Kline. “She is a highly valued collaborator and counselor to our senior executive team with deep knowledge of Cadmus’ strategy, operations, and values. Her understanding of our industry is exceptional and her strategic insights are invaluable. We are proud to welcome her as our first female Board Chair and excited for the perspective she will bring as the first outside Board member to serve as Cadmus Board Chair.”

About Cadmus

The Cadmus Group LLC is a strategic and technical consultancy compelled to help solve the world’s most challenging problems. We assemble outstanding teams of leading experts who work seamlessly across disciplines to help our clients achieve extraordinary results. From energy, water, and transportation to safety, security, and resilience—together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. Cadmus’ more than 600 consultants serve government, commercial, and nongovernmental organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.cadmusgroup.com.

