21:42 | 23.03.2020
Caesarstone Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) (the “Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered quartz surfaces, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.caesarstone.com/home/default.aspx.
The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Valeria Mann, management assistant, at Valeria.Mann@caesarstone.com.
