23:30 | 13.12.2021

Cal Adomitis of University of Pittsburgh Selected as 2021 Patrick Mannelly Award Winner

Cal Adomitis of the University of Pittsburgh was named the top collegiate Long Snapper in the nation Saturday evening at the Patrick Mannelly Award dinner, presented by Zebra Technologies, benefiting Bernie’s Book Bank. This award, named after former Chicago Bears Long Snapper Patrick Mannelly, is given to the best FBS senior Long Snapper based on snap speed, accuracy, consistency, mental approach, athleticism, size and coverage skills. The selection committee consisted of 18 NFL coaches, former snappers, punters, kickers and journalists. Adomitis, a Pittsburg native, is a fifth-year senior at the University of Pittsburgh. In 2020, he was tabbed by Phil Steele as a first-team All-ACC Long Snapper and Honorable Mention All-American. He was also named to the All-ACC Academic Football Team. Adomitis earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and is now enrolled in Pitt’s Katz Graduate School of Business. “Cal is one of the captains of our football team and that tells you a lot about how his teammates feel about him as a football player and as a person,” shared Head Coach Pat Narduzzi. “He is the best in the country.” Adomitis was recognized as the award winner alongside finalists Damon Johnson of the University of Southern California and Alex Ward of the University of Central Florida. The Patrick Mannelly Award was founded by Kevin Gold, Patrick Mannelly and Chris Rubio in 2019 with the goal of providing rare recognition for the vital role that the Long Snappers play in football. Mannelly is widely known as the best Long Snapper in the modern NFL era. He was a four-year starter at Long Snapper and two-year starter on the offensive line at Duke University before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1998. Mannelly is the longest tenured Chicago Bear after playing 16 seasons and a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award. The Patrick Mannelly Award is presented by Zebra Technologies, a market leader in empowering the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. “Zebra believes in ‘doing well by doing good,’ and this is demonstrated through our support of Bernie’s Book Bank and others who are serving those in need,” said Therese Van Ryne, Global Director of Public Relations and Philanthropy, Zebra Technologies. “Our employees have been actively volunteering in our local communities for decades and leveraging company-sponsored paid time off to give back globally.” Bernie’s Book Bank, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing book ownership among under-served children throughout Chicagoland, is the charity beneficiary of the Patrick Mannelly Award. Prior to the ceremony, the award finalists experienced the Bernie’s Book Bank mission firsthand when they delivered book bags to students at Hope Institute Learning Academy in Chicago. “Bernie’s Book Bank is the Long Snapper of literacy, as we share many of the traits which this position requires to be successful. We are proud to partner with the Patrick Mannelly Award founders to highlight these amazing student athletes for their accomplishments on and off the field,” explained Darrin Utynek, CEO of Bernie’s Book Bank. “We are grateful to Zebra Technologies, a true partner in our mission to increase book ownership to under-served children so they may read their way to a better life.” For more information about the Patrick Mannelly Award, visit www.patrickmannellyaward.com For more information about Zebra Technologies, visit www.zebra.com For more information about Bernie’s Book Bank, visit www.berniesbookbank.org

