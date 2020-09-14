17:00 | 14.09.2020



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Release Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Monday, September 28, 2020. A press release will be issued prior to the open of market trading.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

