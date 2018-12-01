|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:30 | 06.01.2020
Cal-Maine Foods Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today reported results for the second quarter (thirteen weeks) ended November 30, 2019.
Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $311.5 million, a 12.5 percent decrease, compared to $356.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company reported net loss of $10.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to net income of $21.8 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.
For the twenty-six weeks ended November 30, 2019, net sales were $552.7 million compared to $696.6 million for the prior-year period. The Company reported net loss of $55.8 million, or $1.15 per basic and diluted share, for the twenty-six weeks ended November 30, 2019, compared to net income of $34.2 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share for the year-earlier period.
Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., stated, “We continued to experience challenging market conditions for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. While our sales volumes remained relatively flat in the second quarter compared to last year, our financial results reflect lower average selling prices compared with the same period of fiscal 2019. The Southeast large market average price for conventional eggs dropped 12.7 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. At the same time, our average sales price was down 11.5 percent, due to an unfavorable balance of egg supply and demand. Hen numbers, as reported by the USDA Chickens and Eggs report as of December 23, 2019, are 340.5 million, which is 4.6 more million hens than a year ago. The increase in the number of hens continues to contribute to the oversupply of eggs.
“During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we lost a portion of our sales of non-specialty eggs to a major customer in the Southeast region, representing 4.6 percent of total shell egg dozens and 6.1 percent of non-specialty egg dozens for fiscal 2019. This did not materially affect sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. However, we expect our new capacity additions and our previously disclosed plans to decommission some older, less efficient facilities will help optimize our operations, improve our sales mix, and better align our production and sales within the region.
“Our specialty egg business remains a key component of our growth strategy in fiscal 2020. For the second quarter, specialty eggs, excluding co-pack sales, were $109.4 million accounting for 36.0 percent of our sales revenue, compared with $120.8 million, or 35.0 percent of sales revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Average pricing for specialty eggs was down by 4.1 percent to $1.88 per dozen in the second quarter compared to the prior-year second quarter. Specialty dozens sold were also down 5.7 percent, as sales of specialty dozens were negatively affected by low conventional egg prices.
“We continue our efforts to position Cal-Maine Foods as an industry leader in meeting future customer requirements for cage-free eggs. We are preparing for the additional demand created by legislation in California, Washington and Oregon requiring cage-free eggs, as well as three other states with similar laws defining minimum space requirements. We have invested over $314 million to expand our cage-free production and continue to make progress with our expansion plans in Florida, Texas and Utah, which will provide significant additional processing, pullet and cage-free capacity upon completion.
“We continue to pursue our strategy to grow our business through selective acquisitions as well as focused expansion and conversion of our existing farms, based on a timeline to meet our customers’ needs. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we completed the acquisition of certain assets of Mahard Egg Farm, relating to its commercial shell eggs production, processing, distribution and sales. We are working to integrate these operations into our existing footprint in the South Central region, and we look forward to the additional opportunities to expand our business and better serve our customers.”
Baker continued, “Across our operations, we have remained focused on efficient and responsible management of our production facilities. Our farm production costs per dozen were up 2.3 percent over the second quarter last year. A majority of the increase was amortization expense due to flock rotation adjustments, as we sold flocks early in response to market conditions, and higher labor costs. Our feed costs per dozen have remained relatively flat over the same time period. Based on the USDA’s current yield and harvest estimates for corn and soybean crops, we expect to have an adequate supply of both grains in fiscal 2020. However, ongoing uncertainties and geopolitical issues surrounding trade agreements and international tariffs could create more price volatility for the second half of the year.
“In spite of challenging conditions, we will continue to manage our business for the long term, regardless of the volatility in market prices and other external factors outside our control. We are well positioned to execute our growth strategy, and we are committed to making the right investments to support our operations and continue to serve our valued customers,” added Baker.
Pursuant to Cal-Maine Foods’ variable dividend policy, for each quarter for which the Company reports net income, the Company pays a cash dividend to shareholders in an amount equal to one-third of such quarterly income. Following a quarter for which the Company does not report net income, the Company will not pay a dividend with respect to that quarter or for a subsequent profitable quarter until the Company is profitable on a cumulative basis computed from the date of the last quarter for which a dividend was paid. Therefore, the Company will not pay a dividend with respect to the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
Selected operating statistics for the second quarter and year-to-date of fiscal 2020 compared with the prior-year period are shown below:
261,026
262,263
515,450
512,323
Dozen Eggs Produced (000)
231,467
222,955
445,765
432,168
% Specialty Sales (dozen)*
22.3
%
23.5
%
22.2
%
23.6
%
% Specialty Sales (dollars)*
36.0
%
35.0
%
39.9
%
34.6
%
Net Average Selling Price (per dozen)
$
1.160
$
1.311
$
1.039
$
1.309
Net Average Selling Price Specialty Eggs (per dozen)*
$
1.878
$
1.958
$
1.871
$
1.924
Feed Cost (per dozen)
$
0.416
$
0.415
$
0.413
$
0.414
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
$
311,522
$
356,040
$
552,688
$
696,623
Cost of sales
282,147
285,505
544,438
568,960
Gross profit
29,375
70,535
8,250
127,663
Selling, general and administrative
45,728
45,231
88,203
89,741
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets
212
(30)
82
(89)
Operating income (loss)
(16,565)
25,334
(80,035)
38,011
Other income, net
1,516
3,440
4,494
7,256
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
(15,049)
28,774
(75,541)
45,267
Income tax (benefit) expense
(4,863)
6,768
(19,634)
10,518
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest
(10,186)
22,006
(55,907)
34,749
Less: Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(125)
199
(86)
537
Net income (loss) attributable to Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.
$
(10,061)
$
21,807
$
(55,821)
$
34,212
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.:
Basic
$
(0.21)
$
0.45
$
(1.15)
$
0.71
Diluted
$
(0.21)
$
0.45
$
(1.15)
$
0.71
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
48,447
48,391
48,447
48,390
Diluted
48,447
48,534
48,447
48,525
(In thousands)
Cash and short-term investments
$
134,523
$
319,428
Receivables, net
118,046
71,760
Inventories
190,968
172,237
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,301
4,328
Current assets
448,838
567,753
Property, plant and equipment (net)
531,443
455,347
Other noncurrent assets
130,999
133,178
Total assets
$
1,111,280
$
1,156,278
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
102,001
$
73,211
Current maturities of long-term debt and lease obligations
847
1,696
Current liabilities
102,848
74,907
Long-term debt and lease obligations, less current maturities
2,123
858
Deferred income taxes and other liabilities
72,016
90,707
Stockholders’ equity
934,293
989,806
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,111,280
$
1,156,278
