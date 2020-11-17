10:15 | 17.11.2020

The calcium chloride market is expected to grow by USD 373.61 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the calcium chloride market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The calcium chloride market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by usingTechnavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformMajor Three Calcium Chloride Market Participants:Chloran Chemical Production Co.

Chloran Chemical Production Co. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company manufactures white granular anhydrous calcium chloride that is used in a variety of applications such as oil and gas drilling agents, road deicing agents, and industrial processing applications among others.

Jordan Abyad Fertilizers and Chemicals Co. PSCJordan Abyad Fertilizers and Chemicals Co. PSC operates its business in the Unified segment. The company offers Di-Calcium Phosphate Dihydrate.

Nedmag BVNedmag BV operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers calcium chloride for technical, feed, and food applications.

Calcium chloride market is segmented as below: Application De-icing And Dust Control Oil And Gas Construction Pharmaceuticals Others Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America The calcium chloride market is driven by the advanced properties of calcium chloride. In addition, other factors such as demand from the F&B processing industry are expected to trigger the calcium chloride market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

