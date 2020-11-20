20:39 | 20.11.2020

Caldas Gold Lists Gold-linked Notes On NEO Exchange

NEO is proud to announce the launch of Caldas Gold’s senior secured gold-linked notes (the “Notes”) to the NEO Exchange. The Notes are now available for trading under the symbol NEO:CGC.NT.U.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005694/en/Caldas Gold Corp, a Canadian gold mining company, participates in a digital market open to celebrate the launch of their senior secured gold-linked notes (the “Notes”) on the NEO Exchange. The Notes are now available for trading under the symbol NEO:CGC.NT.U. (Photo: Business Wire)

Caldas Gold is a Canadian gold mining company currently listed on the TSXV with a market capitalization of C$200 million, in the midst of advancing a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at the Marmato Project in the Department of Caldas, Colombia. Caldas Gold also owns 100% of the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located about 100km south-southeast of the Timmins gold camp in northern Ontario. Caldas Gold recently completed a private placement offering of US$83,066,000, which resulted in the issuance of 83,066,000 Notes on November 18, 2020 that are now listed and available for trading on the NEO Exchange. The Notes, which have a 7-year term, provide an attractive yield (7.5% interest per annum paid monthly in cash) and provide holders with exposure to rising gold prices. Repayment of the Notes will be backed by prescribed amounts of gold deposited by Caldas Gold into a Gold Trust Account. A detailed factsheet can be found here.

“We are excited to partner with the NEO Exchange to list our gold-linked notes,” commented Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Caldas Gold. “When completing our gold-linked notes financing this summer, part of a funding package to build the next major gold mine in Colombia through an expansion of our Marmato Project, we had committed to our investors that we would list the notes on a senior exchange – one that would provide visibility and enhanced liquidity for this unique security. Our gold-linked notes provide investors with an attractive yield through a 7.5% annual coupon paid monthly and exposure to rising gold prices. The NEO team responded quickly to our listing request and their support has been tremendous throughout the onboarding process.” Investors can trade shares of NEO:CGC.NT.U through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

“NEO’s relentless focus on innovation and doing what is right for investors and capital-raising companies continues to reap benefits, as this listing proves. Despite the public listing of their common shares on the TSXV, Caldas chose to launch their gold-linked notes on the NEO Exchange,” remarked Jos Schmitt, President & CEO of NEO. “I credit this decision to NEO’s exceptional service and support, and our out-of-the-box solutions for providing enhanced liquidity, greater visibility, and investor awareness. We are proud to be the exchange of choice for this unique investment product, our first listing in the mining sector, and look forward to championing the success of Caldas Gold, going forward.” The NEO Exchange is home to over 100 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates more than 13 per cent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data. Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

About Caldas Gold

Caldas Gold is a Canadian junior mining company currently advancing a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in the Department of Caldas, Colombia. Caldas Gold also owns 100% of the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located within the Shining Tree area in the southern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins gold camp. Additional information on Caldas Gold can be found on its website at www.caldasgold.ca and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Connect with Caldas: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005694/en/