16:11 | 14.04.2020
California Cannabis Company, HERBARIUM, Adds Today’s Essentials to Delivery Orders — Face Mask and Toilet Paper
The catchy decade-old phrase, “a friend with weed is a friend indeed” is still true, but right now there’s nothing better than a door delivery of a cannabis order that includes a complimentary face mask and a roll of toilet paper.
Herbarium is licensed to operate a full cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail store with delivery on site, and sell their unique brands to other dispensaries. The store is open seven days a week and is providing safe, social distancing sales and consultations. The La Brea location’s exterior walls are one of the latest Los Angeles Instagram backgrounds – a lush, green mural of healthy marijuana plants in a natural setting is being custom painted on site by artist David Sanner.
Herbarium provides free delivery for orders over $30 seven days a week from 8 am to 9 pm in Hollywood, West Hollywood, central Los Angeles, Culver City, Beverly Hills, Glendale, North Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Hancock Park, Koreatown and Los Feliz. Customers may place orders at www.herbarium.la and choose home delivery, curbside and in-store pick-up. The site offers live chat to answer questions. Herbarium also showcases the company’s rich industry knowledge on YouTube with interviews, how-to videos, new products and celebrity collaborations.
Herbarium’s plants are free of pesticides, additives and toxins. While the recreational aspects are already well known, Herbarium’s scientists are tapping the potential of the medicinal benefits of plant in various ways.
