16:11 | 14.04.2020

California Cannabis Company, HERBARIUM, Adds Today’s Essentials to Delivery Orders — Face Mask and Toilet Paper

The catchy decade-old phrase, “a friend with weed is a friend indeed” is still true, but right now there’s nothing better than a door delivery of a cannabis order that includes a complimentary face mask and a roll of toilet paper.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005589/en/Herbarium provides free delivery for orders over $30 seven days a week from 8 am to 9 pm in Hollywood, West Hollywood, central Los Angeles, Culver City, Beverly Hills, Glendale, North Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Hancock Park, Koreatown and Los Feliz. (Photo: Business Wire)

Herbarium, has two premier locations: Los Angles & Needles, California. The Los Angeles location, is throwing in the COVID care package with every delivery order while supplies last. The freebie is another way that Herbarium is taking care of their customers, along with daily deals and discounts, as cannabis sales surge during shelter-at-home rules. Herbarium is licensed to operate a full cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail store with delivery on site, and sell their unique brands to other dispensaries. The store is open seven days a week and is providing safe, social distancing sales and consultations. The La Brea location’s exterior walls are one of the latest Los Angeles Instagram backgrounds – a lush, green mural of healthy marijuana plants in a natural setting is being custom painted on site by artist David Sanner. Herbarium provides free delivery for orders over $30 seven days a week from 8 am to 9 pm in Hollywood, West Hollywood, central Los Angeles, Culver City, Beverly Hills, Glendale, North Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Hancock Park, Koreatown and Los Feliz. Customers may place orders at www.herbarium.la and choose home delivery, curbside and in-store pick-up. The site offers live chat to answer questions. Herbarium also showcases the company’s rich industry knowledge on YouTube with interviews, how-to videos, new products and celebrity collaborations.

About Herbarium

Herbarium was founded on the idea that cannabis can be an important element of our daily lives and one that should be learned about through consultations with knowledgeable staff. Herbarium provides a euphoric environment and curated, one-on-one experience in two California locations: in Los Angeles and Needles. Herbarium is licensed to operate a full cultivation, manufacturing, distribution with delivery, on-site viewing grow room, glass blowing performances, a full retail store with branded merchandise, and brands exclusive to Herbarium including the highest quality, CBD products, topicals, tinctures, oils and edibles and the award winning “Caviar Gold” brand. Herbarium’s plants are free of pesticides, additives and toxins. While the recreational aspects are already well known, Herbarium’s scientists are tapping the potential of the medicinal benefits of plant in various ways.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005589/en/