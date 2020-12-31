|
22:15 | 11.03.2021
California Resources Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year Results
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent California-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Operational and financial highlights were as follows:
For the full year of 2020, reported net cash provided by operating activities of $106 million while generating free cash flow1 of $172 million, excluding $113 million of one time bankruptcy related fees
For the full year of 2020, reported adjusted EBITDAX1 of $489 million with an adjusted EBITDAX margin1 of 28%
For the fourth quarter of 2020, produced an average of 103,000 net barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, including 63,000 barrels per day of oil and an average of 111,000 net BOE per day, including 69,000 barrels per day of oil for the full year 2020
Exited 2020 with an average daily net production of 102,000 BOE per day, including 63,000 barrels per day of oil
Decreased operating costs, on a per BOE basis, by 19% to $15.45 in 2020 from $19.16 in 2019
Published third annual Sustainability Report showcasing positive progress on CRC’s 2030 Sustainability Goals and secured a top score at CDP’s Leadership Level
Completed a financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a simplified balance sheet and ample liquidity
Consistent with the Company’s new strategic direction and low-cost operator focus, CRC has implemented a number of personnel-related cost reduction initiatives to further optimize its organizational structure. Excluding one-time severance charges, these personnel related changes are expected to reduce the compensation expense component of CRC’s 2021 operating expenses by approximately $15 million per year and general and administrative expenses by approximately $50 million per year from its 2020 levels
Mac McFarland, CRC’s Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continued our strategic repositioning efforts, making progress on sustainable cost reductions and resuming prudent capital and maintenance spending. CRC will host a Strategy Day on March 18, 2021, and we look forward to providing further details of our full-scale business review and our strategic re-alignment at that time.”
Fourth Quarter
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
Total revenues
149
610
Total costs and other
151
508
(2)
102
$
3,985
$
(67)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stock per share – diluted 1
$
80.20
$
(1.36)
Adjusted net income (loss)1
$
(20)
$
36
Adjusted net income (loss) per share – diluted1
$
(0.40)
$
0.73
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
49.5
49.2
Adjusted EBITDAX1
$
33
$
308
Fourth Quarter
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ in millions)
2020
2019
Net cash (used) provided by operating activities
$
(23)
$
136
Net cash used by investing activities
$
(2)
$
(103)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
$
106
$
(38)
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
Total revenues
152
1,407
1,559
2,634
Total costs and other
258
3,186
3,444
2,205
$
1,889
$
(28)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stock per share – diluted
$
40.42
$
(0.57)
Adjusted net income (loss)1
$
(285)
$
70
Adjusted net income (loss) per share – diluted1
$
(2.98)
$
1.40
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
49.6
49.2
Adjusted EBITDAX1
$
406
$
1,142
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ in millions)
2020
2019
Net cash (used) provided by operating activities
$
118
$
676
Net cash used by investing activities
$
(30)
$
(394)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
$
98
$
(282)
Realized crude oil prices, including the effect of settled hedges, decreased by $25.82 per barrel from $70.21 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $44.39 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2020. On an annual basis, realized crude oil prices, including the effect of settled hedges, decreased by $25.12 per barrel from $68.65 in 2019 to $43.53 per barrel. Brent realized prices were lower in 2020 compared to the same prior-year period due to the combination of the supply increase caused by the Saudi-Russia price war that began earlier in the year and the continuation of severe demand decline caused by shelter-in-place orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, in 2020, CRC’s oil realizations continued to favorably benefit from Brent linked pricing as compared to other U.S. benchmarks. See Attachment 5 for further information on realizations.
Adjusted EBITDAX1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $116 million and cash used in operating activities was $35 million. On an annual basis, adjusted EBITDAX1 was $489 million and cash provided by operating activities was $106 million. For the fourth quarter of 2020, free cash flow1 was ($6) million, excluding $39 million of one-time costs incurred relating to CRC’s bankruptcy, after taking into account CRC’s internally funded capital of $10 million. For the full year, free cash flow1 was $172 million, excluding $113 million of one-time bankruptcy related fees, after taking into account CRC’s internally funded capital of $47 million.
Management uses free cash flow, which is defined by us as net cash provided by operating activities less capital investments, as a measure of liquidity. The following table presents a reconciliation of our net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow. We have excluded one-time costs for legal and professional fees related to our bankruptcy proceedings during 2020 as a supplemental measure of our free cash flow.
Fourth Quarter
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ millions)
2019
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
136
$
676
Capital investments
(62)
(455)
Free cash flow1
74
221
BSP funded capital
—
48
Free cash flow, after internally funded capital1
$
74
$
269
Professional fees related to our bankruptcy
—
—
Free cash flow, excluding professional fees related to our bankruptcy1
$
74
$
269
Operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $165 million, compared to $211 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, operating costs were $625 million, compared to $895 million in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to efficiencies and streamlining of operations, reduced operating costs from shut-in wells as well as lower activity levels, such as downhole maintenance. Operating costs per BOE are presented below:
The reporting of our PSC-type contracts creates a difference between reported operating costs, which are for the full field, and reported volumes, which are only our net share, inflating the per barrel operating costs. The following table presents operating costs after adjusting for the excess costs attributable to PSC-type contracts.
Fourth Quarter
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ per Boe)
2019
2019
Operating costs
$
18.67
$
19.16
Excess costs attributable to PSC-type contracts
(1.35)
(1.46)
Operating costs, excluding effects of PSC-type contracts
$
17.32
$
17.70
G&A expenses were $59 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $62 million in the same prior-year period. For the full year of 2020, G&A expenses were $252 million, compared to $290 million in 2019. The decrease in G&A expenses resulted from workforce reductions, cost saving efforts and a decline in spending across a number of cost categories. These savings were partially offset by the cost of obtaining additional directors and officers insurance related to the Chapter 11 cases, lower capitalized salary costs as a result of suspending the capital program beginning in March 2020 as well a slight increase in employee incentive awards due to changes to the variable portion of the incentive compensation program in May 2020, which had the effect of increasing CRC’s cash-settled awards to target and achieving a higher target payout on performance metrics.
CRC reported taxes other than on income of $23 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $38 million for the same prior-year period. For the full year of 2020, CRC reported taxes other than on income of $144 million, compared to $157 million in 2019. The decrease primarily resulted from reduced emissions in 2020 as compared to 2019 due to lower activity levels, including shut-in wells, and better than expected market pricing on the purchase of greenhouse gas emissions credits. Exploration expense was $2 million and $11 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and for the whole year, respectively, mostly due to limited exploration activity in 2020 as a result of the lower commodity price environment.
Total internally funded capital invested during the fourth quarter of 2020 was $10 million. For the full year of 2020, total capital invested was $140 million, of which $47 million was internally funded by CRC. CRC’s JV partners Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Inc. (MIRA) and Alpine Energy Capital, LLC (Alpine) invested an additional $1 million and $92 million, respectively, which are excluded from CRC’s consolidated results.
Excluding one-time severance charges, these personnel related changes are expected to reduce the compensation expense component of CRC’s 2021 operating expenses by approximately $15 million per year and general and administrative expenses by approximately $50 million per year from its 2020 levels.
The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of Standardized Measure of discounted future net cash flows (Standardized Measure) to the non-GAAP financial measure of PV-10:
($ millions)
December 31, 2020
Standardized Measure of discounted future net cash flows
$
1,932
Present value of future income taxes discounted at 10%
494
PV-10 of cash flows (*)
$
2,426
(*) PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents the year-end present value of estimated future cash inflows from proved oil and natural gas reserves, less future development and operating costs, discounted at 10% per annum to reflect the timing of future cash flows and using SEC prescribed pricing assumptions for the period. PV-10 differs from Standardized Measure because Standardized Measure includes the effects of future income taxes on future net cash flows. Neither PV-10 nor Standardized Measure should be construed as the fair value of our oil and natural gas reserves. Standardized Measure is prescribed by the SEC as an industry standard asset value measure to compare reserves with consistent pricing costs and discount assumptions. PV-10 facilitates the comparisons to other companies as it is not dependent on the tax-paying status of the entity.
Based on average realized prices of $55 per barrel of oil and $2.50 per Mcf for natural gas, CRC’s estimated proved reserves would be 515 million BOE, including 441 million BOE of proved developed and 74 million BOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Management’s internal estimate of PV-10 value at these prices would be approximately $4.75 billion2.
financial position, liquidity, cash flows and results of operations
business prospects
transactions and projects
operating costs
operations and operational results including production, hedging and capital investment
budgets and maintenance capital requirements
reserves
type curves
expected synergies from acquisitions and joint ventures
Actual results may differ from anticipated results, sometimes materially, and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. While CRC believes assumptions or bases underlying its expectations are reasonable and make them in good faith, they almost always vary from actual results, sometimes materially. CRC also believes third-party statements it cites are accurate but have not independently verified them and do not warrant their accuracy or completeness. Factors (but not necessarily all the factors) that could cause results to differ include:
CRC’s ability to execute its business plan post-emergence
the volatility of commodity prices and the potential for sustained low oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices
impact of CRC’s recent emergence from bankruptcy on its business and relationships
debt limitations on CRC’s financial flexibility
insufficient cash flow to fund planned investments, interest payments on CRC’s debt, debt repurchases or changes to CRC’s capital plan
insufficient capital or liquidity, including as a result of lender restrictions, unavailability of capital markets or inability to attract potential investors
limitations on transportation or storage capacity and the need to shut-in wells
inability to enter into desirable transactions including acquisitions, asset sales and joint ventures
CRC’s ability to utilize its net operating loss carryforwards to reduce its income tax obligations
legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to drilling, completion, well stimulation, operation, maintenance or abandonment of wells or facilities, managing energy, water, land, greenhouse gases (GHGs) or other emissions, protection of health, safety and the environment, or transportation, marketing and sale of CRC products
joint ventures and acquisitions and CRC’s ability to achieve expected synergies
the recoverability of resources and unexpected geologic conditions
incorrect estimates of reserves and related future cash flows and the inability to replace reserves
changes in business strategy
production-sharing contracts’ effects on production and unit operating costs
the effect of CRC’s stock price on costs associated with incentive compensation
effects of hedging transactions
equipment, service or labor price inflation or unavailability
availability or timing of, or conditions imposed on, permits and approvals
lower-than-expected production, reserves or resources from development projects, joint ventures or acquisitions, or higher-than-expected decline rates
disruptions due to accidents, mechanical failures, power outages, transportation or storage constraints, natural disasters, labor difficulties, cyber attacks or other catastrophic events
pandemics, epidemics, outbreaks, or other public health events, such as the COVID-19
factors discussed in Item 1A, Risk Factors in CRC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.crc.com.
Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target, “will” or “would” and similar words that reflect the prospective nature of events or outcomes typically identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Fourth Quarter
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
Oil and natural gas sales
$
105
$
550
Net derivative gain (loss) from commodity contracts
16
(28)
Other revenue
Trading revenue
15
56
Electricity sales
11
24
Other
2
8
Total revenues
149
610
Operating costs
51
211
General and administrative expenses
19
62
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
32
114
Taxes other than on income
13
38
Exploration expense
1
4
Other expenses, net
Trading costs
11
31
Electricity cost of sales
6
17
Transportation costs
4
10
Other
14
21
Total costs and other
151
508
(2)
102
Reorganization items, net
3,994
—
Interest and debt expense, net
(6)
(90)
Net gain on early extinguishment of debt
—
18
Other non-operating expenses
9
(54)
3,995
(24)
Income tax provision
—
(1)
3,995
(25)
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(10)
(42)
$
3,985
$
(67)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stock per share – basic 1
$
80.20
$
(1.36)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stock per share – diluted 1
$
80.20
$
(1.36)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
(20)
$
36
Adjusted net income (loss) per share – basic
$
(0.40)
$
0.73
Adjusted net income (loss) per share – diluted
$
(0.40)
$
0.73
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic
49.5
49.1
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
49.5
49.2
Adjusted EBITDAX
$
33
$
308
Effective tax rate
0%
0%
0%
4%
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
Oil and natural gas sales
$
1,092
$
2,270
Net derivative gain (loss) from commodity contracts
91
(59)
Other revenue
Trading revenue
124
286
Electricity sales
86
112
Other
14
25
Total revenues
152
1,407
1,559
2,634
Operating costs
511
895
General and administrative expenses
212
290
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
328
471
Asset impairments
1,736
1,736
—
Taxes other than on income
134
157
Exploration expense
10
29
Other expenses, net
Trading costs
78
201
Electricity cost of sales
53
68
Transportation costs
35
40
Other
89
54
Total costs and other
258
3,186
3,444
2,205
Reorganization items, net
4,060
—
Interest and debt expense, net
(206)
(383)
Net gain on early extinguishment of debt
5
126
Other non-operating expenses
(84)
(72)
—
(1)
1,996
99
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(107)
(127)
$
1,889
$
(28)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stock per share – basic
$
40.59
$
(0.57)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stock per share – diluted
$
40.42
$
(0.57)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
(285)
$
70
Adjusted net income (loss) per share – basic
$
(2.98)
$
1.41
Adjusted net income (loss) per share – diluted
$
(2.98)
$
1.40
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic
49.4
49.0
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
49.6
49.2
Adjusted EBITDAX
$
406
$
1,142
Effective tax rate
0%
0%
1%
Fourth Quarter
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ in millions)
2020
2019
Net cash (used) provided by operating activities
$
(23)
$
136
Net cash used by investing activities
$
(2)
$
(103)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
$
106
$
(38)
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ in millions)
2020
2019
Net cash (used) provided by operating activities
$
118
$
676
Net cash used by investing activities
$
(30)
$
(394)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
$
98
$
(282)
Predecessor
December 31,
($ and shares in millions)
2019
Total current assets
$
491
Property, plant and equipment, net
$
6,352
Total current liabilities
$
709
Long-term debt, net
$
5,023
Other long-term liabilities
$
720
Mezzanine equity
$
802
Equity
$
(296)
Outstanding shares
49.2
Fourth Quarter
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ millions)
2020
2019
Non-cash derivative (loss) gain – excluding noncontrolling interest
$
13
$
(67)
Non-cash derivative (loss) gain – noncontrolling interest
—
(4)
Total non-cash changes
13
(71)
Net (payments) proceeds on settled commodity derivatives
3
43
Net derivative (loss) gain from commodity contracts
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ millions)
2020
2019
Non-cash derivative (loss) gain – excluding noncontrolling interest
$
(19)
$
(166)
Non-cash derivative (loss) gain – noncontrolling interest
2
(4)
Total non-cash changes
(17)
(170)
Net (payments) proceeds on settled commodity derivatives
108
111
Net derivative (loss) gain from commodity contracts
Fourth Quarter
Predecessor
Predecessor
2020
2019
San Joaquin Basin
38
50
Los Angeles Basin
23
23
Ventura Basin
2
3
Total
63
76
San Joaquin Basin
13
15
Total
13
15
San Joaquin Basin
139
157
Los Angeles Basin
1
2
Ventura Basin
3
5
Sacramento Basin
19
26
Total
162
190
103
123
Fourth Quarter
Predecessor
Predecessor
2020
2019
San Joaquin Basin
45
54
Los Angeles Basin
27
31
Ventura Basin
3
4
Total
75
89
San Joaquin Basin
14
15
Total
14
15
San Joaquin Basin
149
161
Los Angeles Basin
8
10
Ventura Basin
4
5
Sacramento Basin
24
35
Total
185
211
119
140
Note: MBbl/d refers to thousands of barrels per day; MMcf/d refers to millions of cubic feet per day; MBoe/d refers to thousands of barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day. Natural gas volumes have been converted to Boe based on the equivalence of energy content of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. Barrels of oil equivalence does not necessarily result in price equivalence.
Predecessor
Predecessor
2020
2019
San Joaquin Basin
42
52
Los Angeles Basin
25
24
Ventura Basin
3
4
Total
70
80
San Joaquin Basin
13
15
Total
13
15
San Joaquin Basin
147
162
Los Angeles Basin
2
2
Ventura Basin
4
5
Sacramento Basin
21
28
Total
174
197
112
128
Predecessor
Predecessor
2020
2019
San Joaquin Basin
49
56
Los Angeles Basin
30
32
Ventura Basin
3
5
Total
82
93
San Joaquin Basin
14
15
Total
14
15
San Joaquin Basin
157
164
Los Angeles Basin
9
9
Ventura Basin
4
5
Sacramento Basin
27
38
Total
197
216
129
144
Note: MBbl/d refers to thousands of barrels per day; MMcf/d refers to millions of cubic feet per day; MBoe/d refers to thousands of barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day. Natural gas volumes have been converted to Boe based on the equivalence of energy content of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. Barrels of oil equivalence does not necessarily result in price equivalence.
Our results of operations, which are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), can include the effects of unusual, out-of-period and infrequent transactions and events affecting earnings that vary widely and unpredictably (in particular certain non-cash items such as derivative gains and losses) in nature, timing, amount and frequency. Therefore, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to assess our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. These measures are widely used by the industry, the investment community and our lenders. Although these are non-GAAP measures, the amounts included in the calculations were computed in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from these non-GAAP measures are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance, such as our cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the effect of acquisition and development costs of our assets. These measures should be read in conjunction with the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Below are additional disclosures regarding each of the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure where applicable.
Management uses a measure called adjusted net income (loss) to provide useful information to investors interested in comparing our core operations between periods and our performance to our peers. This measure is not meant to disassociate the effects of unusual, out-of-period and infrequent items affecting earnings from management’s performance but rather is meant to provide useful information to investors interested in comparing our financial performance between periods. Reported earnings are considered representative of management’s performance over the long term. Adjusted net income (loss) is not considered to be an alternative to net income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to common stock to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net income (loss) and presents the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to common stock per diluted share and the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share.
Fourth Quarter
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ millions, except per share amounts)
2019
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(25)
$
99
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(42)
(127)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock
(67)
(28)
Unusual, infrequent and other items:
Non-cash derivative loss (gain) from commodities, excluding noncontrolling interest
67
166
Non-cash derivative loss from interest rate contracts
—
4
Asset impairments
—
—
Reorganization items, net
—
—
Severance and termination costs
45
47
Incentive and retention award modifications
—
—
Net gain on early extinguishment of debt
(18)
(126)
Legal and professional fees related to our reorganization
—
—
Deficiency payment on pipeline delivery contract
—
—
Power plant maintenance
—
—
Write-off of deferred financing costs
—
Rig termination expenses
1
3
Ad valorem late payment penalties
—
—
Other, net
8
4
Total unusual, infrequent and other items
103
98
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stock
$
36
$
70
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share – diluted
$
(1.36)
$
(0.57)
Adjusted net income (loss) per share – diluted
$
0.73
$
1.40
Management uses free cash flow, which is defined by us as net cash provided by operating activities less capital investments, as a measure of liquidity. The following table presents a reconciliation of our net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow. We have excluded one-time costs for bankruptcy related fees during 2020 as a supplemental measure of our free cash flow.
Fourth Quarter
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ millions)
2019
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
136
$
676
Capital investments
(62)
(455)
Free cash flow
74
221
BSP funded capital
—
48
Free cash flow, after internally funded capital
$
74
$
269
One-time bankruptcy related fees
—
—
Free cash flow, excluding one-time bankruptcy related fees
$
74
$
269
We define Adjusted EBITDAX as earnings before interest expense; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization; exploration expense; other unusual, infrequent and out-of-period items; and other non-cash items. We believe this measure provides useful information in assessing our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and is widely used by the industry, the investment community and our lenders. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, the amounts included in the calculation were computed in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from this non-GAAP measure are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance, such as our cost of capital and tax structure, as well as depreciation, depletion and amortization of our assets. This measure should be read in conjunction with the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A version of Adjusted EBITDAX is a material component of certain of our financial covenants under our Revolving Credit Facility and is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income and liquidity measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Fourth Quarter
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ millions, except per BOE amounts)
2019
2019
Net (loss) income
$
(25)
$
99
Interest and debt expense, net
90
383
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
114
471
Exploration expense
4
29
Unusual, infrequent and other items (a)
103
98
Non-cash items
Accretion expense
8
36
Stock-settled compensation
3
13
Post-retirement medical and pension
5
8
Other non-cash items
6
5
$
308
$
1,142
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
136
$
676
Cash interest
139
439
Exploration expenditures
3
18
Working capital changes
30
9
$
308
$
1,142
$
27.25
$
24.45
(a) See Adjusted Net Income (Loss) reconciliation.
We define discretionary cash flow as the cash available after distributions to noncontrolling interest holders and cash interest, excluding the effect of working capital changes but before our internal capital investment. Management uses discretionary cash flow as a measure of the availability of cash to reduce debt or fund investments.
Fourth Quarter
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ millions)
2019
2019
Adjusted EBITDAX
$
308
$
1,142
Cash interest
(139)
(439)
Distributions paid to noncontrolling interest holders:
BSP
(16)
(71)
Ares
(20)
(80)
Discretionary cash flow (1)
$
133
$
552
Management uses adjusted EBITDAX margin as a measure of profitability between periods and this measure is generally used by analysts for comparative purposes within the industry.
Fourth Quarter
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ millions)
2019
2019
Total revenues
$
610
$
2,634
Non-cash derivative loss
71
170
Revenues, excluding non-cash derivative gains and losses
$
681
$
2,804
Adjusted EBITDAX margin
45
%
41
%
The reporting of our PSC-type contracts creates a difference between reported operating costs, which are for the full field, and reported volumes, which are only our net share, inflating the per barrel operating costs. The following table presents operating costs after adjusting for the excess costs attributable to PSC-type contracts.
Fourth Quarter
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ per Boe)
2019
2019
Operating costs
$
18.67
$
19.16
Excess costs attributable to PSC-type contracts
(1.35)
(1.46)
Operating costs, excluding effects of PSC-type contracts
$
17.32
$
17.70
Fourth Quarter
Predecessor
($ millions)
2019
Internally funded capital
$
3
$
62
MIRA funded capital
—
13
Alpine funded capital
—
71
Total capital program
$
3
$
146
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
($ millions)
2020
2019
Internally funded capital
$
40
$
455
MIRA funded capital
1
23
Alpine funded capital
93
134
Total capital program
$
134
$
612
Fourth Quarter
Predecessor
Predecessor
2020
2019
Oil with hedge ($/Bbl)
$
42.45
$
70.21
Oil without hedge ($/Bbl)
$
40.59
$
64.22
NGLs ($/Bbl)
$
30.57
$
33.81
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
$
2.68
$
3.00
Brent oil ($/Bbl)
$
41.52
$
62.50
WTI oil ($/Bbl)
$
39.55
$
56.96
NYMEX gas ($/MMBtu)
$
2.28
$
2.50
Oil with hedge as a percentage of Brent
Oil with hedge as a percentage of WTI
NGLs as a percentage of Brent
Natural gas as a percentage of NYMEX
Total Year
Predecessor
Predecessor
2020
2019
Oil with hedge ($/Bbl)
$
43.19
$
68.65
Oil without hedge ($/Bbl)
$
41.21
$
64.83
NGLs ($/Bbl)
$
25.70
$
31.71
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
$
2.11
$
2.87
Brent oil ($/Bbl)
$
42.43
$
64.18
WTI oil ($/Bbl)
$
38.44
$
57.03
NYMEX gas ($/MMBtu)
$
1.95
$
2.67
`
Oil with hedge as a percentage of Brent
102
%
107
%
Oil without hedge as a percentage of Brent
97
%
101
%
Oil with hedge as a percentage of WTI
112
%
120
%
Oil without hedge as a percentage of WTI
107
%
114
%
NGLs as a percentage of Brent
61
%
49
%
NGLs as a percentage of WTI
67
%
56
%
Natural gas as a percentage of NYMEX
108
%
107
%
Primary
48
—
—
—
48
Waterflood
2
4
—
—
6
Steamflood
—
—
—
—
—
Unconventional
18
—
—
—
18
Total
68
4
—
—
72
68
4
—
—
72
3
4
—
—
7
Alpine
65
—
—
—
65
68
4
—
—
72
There were no wells drilled in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Barrels per day
19,028
33,537
36,362
36,700
30,783
17,758
Weighted-average Brent price per barrel
$47.88
$48.73
$50.31
$60.70
$59.37
$58.01
Barrels per day
39,148
37,872
36,617
35,483
30,783
17,758
Weighted-average Brent price per barrel
$41.88
$40.00
$40.00
$40.00
$40.00
$40.00
Barrels per day
15,659
15,149
14,647
14,193
3,042
—
Weighted-average Brent price per barrel
$35.97
$31.41
$30.00
$32.00
$32.00
—
Barrels per day
8,524
9,639
9,063
8,922
6,576
5,919
Weighted-average Brent price per barrel
$44.54
$46.35
$47.18
$48.57
$46.29
$47.57
The BSP JV entered into crude oil derivatives for insignificant volumes through 2021 that are included in our consolidated results but not in the above table. The BSP JV also entered into natural gas swaps for insignificant volumes for periods through May 2021. The hedges entered into by the BSP JV could affect the timing of the redemption of BSP’s preferred interest.
