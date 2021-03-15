1:02 | 16.03.2021

California Rx Card Delivers $697 Million in Savings to Cardholders in 13 Years

Since its launch in 2007, the California Rx Card prescription drug discount program has saved Californians $697 million on prescription medications through December 31, 2020. The card offers savings of up to 80 percent on both brand name and generic medications at more than 68,000 pharmacies nationwide. “The California Rx Card is free to all residents of the state, and it helps make prescription drugs more affordable to insured, underinsured, and uninsured Californians,” said Edward J. Brown III, vice president of the California Rx Card program. “Right now, with nearly three million Californians lacking health insurance, the California Rx Card can mean the difference between getting the medication you need and having to go without,” notes Brown. “It offers outstanding savings to cardholders. In addition, for those who have insurance, the California Rx Card can often reduce a person’s out-of-pocket cost to less than his or her health insurance co-pay. Saving Californians nearly $700 million in 13 years is amazing.” It’s easy to get a California Rx Card by visiting the California Rx Card website. No personal information is required. The card is pre-activated, so it can be used immediately – in and outside of California. The provider network includes many regional and national pharmacies, including CVS, CVS@Target, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart as well as pharmacy counters inside Albertson’s, Pavilions, Raley’s, Ralphs, Safeway, and Vons supermarkets. Beyond the savings offered by the card, for each use the program administrator donates to the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN). Since 2016, more than a quarter-million dollars has been donated to support nine CMN-affiliated hospitals throughout California.

