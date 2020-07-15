21:36 | 15.07.2020

Call for Nominations: Oticon Focus on People Awards Now Open

Hearing aid manufacturer Oticon, Inc. has opened the call for nominations for its annual Focus on People Awards, which recognize the extraordinary achievements and contributions of the hearing loss community. Now in its 22nd year, this national awards program pays tribute to the adults, students and advocates who are helping to prove that hearing loss does not limit a person’s ability to live a full, productive and even inspiring life. “Today’s life-changing technology has opened a world of possibilities for people with hearing loss,” said Nancy Palmere, Director of Consumer Marketing and Public Relations for Oticon, Inc. “The 2020 Oticon Focus on People Awards seek to honor the remarkable individuals who have turned those possibilities into realities to make the world a better place for all of us. Through their accomplishments and contributions, they are helping to change outdated perceptions of what it means to have hearing loss and opening doors of opportunity for all people with hearing loss.” The Oticon Focus on People Awards span four categories:

Student – For full-time students ages 6 – 25 with hearing loss

Adult – For those ages 21 and above with hearing loss

Advocacy – For adults with hearing loss who are actively involved in supporting the hard-of-hearing or deaf communities

Practitioner – For hearing care professionals who currently practice in a school or clinical setting. Nominees in the Practitioner category are not required to have hearing loss. If you or someone you know is eligible, submit a nomination today. Nomination forms are quick and easy to complete and can be downloaded at www.oticon.com/fop. Nominations will be accepted until August 31, 2020. Following the call for nominations, Oticon will select three finalists in each category, and open online voting. This popular vote, which will take place over the summer, will determine who receives first, second and third place. The four first place winners will receive a cash prize and a donation to a charity of their choice. First place winners in the Student, Adult and Advocacy categories will also receive a pair of Oticon’s advanced technology hearing aids, like Oticon Opn S™. In addition, all nominees receive an official Certificate of Recognition. For more information on the Oticon Focus on People Awards or to nominate someone for this year’s award, visit www.oticon.com/fop.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005875/en/