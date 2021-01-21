|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:30 | 21.01.2021
Calpine Energy Solutions Named Silver Renewable Energy Partner by CDP
Calpine Energy Solutions, LLC today announced that it has been recognized for its efforts to help large energy consumers attain their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction goals by employing a data-driven business process called Sensible Sustainability™. CDP, which runs the world’s leading global disclosure system for environmental impact, has accredited Calpine Energy Solutions as a silver renewable energy partner.
“Our Sensible Sustainability approach evaluates renewable energy purchasing opportunities by assessing impacts to GHG emissions, cost-at-risk and adherence to both internal policies and external reporting standards,” said Jim Wood, President and CEO of Calpine Energy Solutions. “We are extremely proud that CDP recognizes our commitment to assisting client efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and the unique risk-based methodologies incorporated in our approach.”
“We are delighted to have Calpine Energy Solutions as a silver CDP ‘renewable energy’ partner,” said Paul Robins, Head of Partnerships for CDP. “Reduction of scope 2 emissions is critical to a 1.5 C degree aligned future; Calpine’s services are a great way for CDP disclosers to achieve their GHG reduction goals while also saving on energy costs.”
