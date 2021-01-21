15:30 | 21.01.2021

Calpine Energy Solutions Named Silver Renewable Energy Partner by CDP

Calpine Energy Solutions, LLC today announced that it has been recognized for its efforts to help large energy consumers attain their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction goals by employing a data-driven business process called Sensible Sustainability™. CDP, which runs the world’s leading global disclosure system for environmental impact, has accredited Calpine Energy Solutions as a silver renewable energy partner. “Our Sensible Sustainability approach evaluates renewable energy purchasing opportunities by assessing impacts to GHG emissions, cost-at-risk and adherence to both internal policies and external reporting standards,” said Jim Wood, President and CEO of Calpine Energy Solutions. “We are extremely proud that CDP recognizes our commitment to assisting client efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and the unique risk-based methodologies incorporated in our approach.” “We are delighted to have Calpine Energy Solutions as a silver CDP ‘renewable energy’ partner,” said Paul Robins, Head of Partnerships for CDP. “Reduction of scope 2 emissions is critical to a 1.5 C degree aligned future; Calpine’s services are a great way for CDP disclosers to achieve their GHG reduction goals while also saving on energy costs.”

About Calpine Energy Solutions

Calpine Energy Solutions, LLC is a licensed retail energy provider in every deregulated state and is one of the largest energy suppliers in North America by volume. Most of our clients are large commercial or industrial entities that view the management of energy and carbon as an important strategic initiative and seek to leverage our expertise in data management, risk management and renewable energy. Calpine Energy Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Calpine Corporation, America’s largest generator of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources with operations in competitive power markets. Please visit www.calpinesolutions.com to learn more about how we help businesses transform their energy/carbon management programs from a traditional, transactional approach to a data-driven, sustainable business process.

