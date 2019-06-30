|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 13.08.2020
Calpine Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
Calpine Corporation:
Operating Revenues
$
1,744
$
2,599
$
4,036
$
5,198
$
312
$
444
$
661
$
802
$
221
$
278
$
434
$
519
$
163
$
266
$
291
$
441
$
723
$
752
$
1,311
$
1,531
$
319
$
360
$
545
$
779
$
182
$
203
$
262
$
467
Net Income for the first half of 2020 was $291 million compared to Net Income of $441 million in the prior year period. The period-over-period decrease in Net Income was primarily due to a decrease in Commodity Margin2 driven in large part by a reduction in capacity revenue received in the ISO-NE and PJM markets as well as a reduction in contribution from hedges as a result of milder weather in the first quarter of 2020. Cash provided by operating activities for the first half of 2020 was $434 million compared to $519 million in the prior year period. The period-over-period decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to the decrease in Commodity Margin,2 as previously discussed, partially offset by a decrease in working capital employed primarily resulting from a period-over-period net decrease in energy margin posting requirements and lower inventory purchases.
$
269
$
251
$
18
$
503
$
515
$
(12
)
Texas
172
173
(1
)
285
335
(50
)
East
193
235
(42
)
343
500
(157
)
Retail
89
93
(4
)
180
181
(1
)
Total
$
723
$
752
$
(29
)
$
1,311
$
1,531
$
(220
)
+ higher resource adequacy revenue,
+ increased contribution from higher generation driven in part by the restart of our South Point Energy Center during the second half of 2019, and
+ the acquisition on January 28, 2020 of the 25% noncontrolling interest of Russell City Energy Company, LLC which was previously owned by a third party.
– lower market spark spreads in January and February 2020 resulting largely from lower natural gas prices in Southern California, and
– lower contribution from hedging activity, partially offset by
+ higher resource adequacy revenue, and
+ increased contribution from higher generation driven in part by the restart of our South Point Energy Center during the second half of 2019.
– lower contribution from hedging activity largely offset by
+ modestly higher market spark spreads.
– lower regulatory capacity revenue in ISO-NE and PJM and
– the sale of our Garrison and RockGen Energy Centers in July 2019.
– lower regulatory capacity revenue in ISO-NE and PJM,
– the sale of our Garrison and RockGen Energy Centers in July 2019, and
– lower contribution from hedging activity resulting from milder weather during the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by
+ the commencement of commercial operations at our 828 MW York 2 Energy Center in March 2019.
$
574
$
1,072
Cash and cash equivalents, non-corporate
103
59
Total cash and cash equivalents
677
1,131
Restricted cash
241
345
Corporate Revolving Facility availability(2)
1,534
1,392
CDHI revolving facility availability(3)
1
1
Other facilities availability(4)
37
3
Total current liquidity availability(5)
$
2,490
$
2,872
$
1,476
$
406
Net cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
434
519
Investing activities
(304
)
(315
)
Financing activities
(688
)
(51
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(558
)
153
Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
918
$
559
Cash provided by operating activities for six months ended June 30, 2020 was $434 million compared to $519 million in the prior year period. The period-over-period decrease in cash provided by operating activities is primarily driven by the reduction in Commodity Margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020, when compared to the same period in 2019. This reduction is partially offset by a reduction in cash employed for working capital driven by a reduction in energy margin posting requirements and lower inventory purchases.
Cash used in investing activities was $304 million for six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $315 million in the prior year period. The period-over period decrease in cash used is primarily attributable to a decrease in capital expenditures associated with the completion of construction of our York 2 Energy Center in March 2019 as well as timing differences in normal, recurring maintenance projects.
Cash used in financing activities was $688 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $51 million in the prior period. The cash used during the first half of 2020 is primarily attributable to the redemption of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of $623 million of our 2023 Senior Unsecured Notes, $245 million of our 2022 First Lien Notes and $184 million of our 2024 First Lien Notes with the proceeds from our 2028 Senior Unsecured Notes and 2028 First Lien Notes issued in December of 2019. In addition, we issued our $900 million Geysers Power Company, LLC (GPC) Term Loan in June 2020 and used a portion of the proceeds to repay approximately $348 million in aggregate principal amount of project debt. We also acquired the 25% noncontrolling interest in Russell City Energy Center, LLC for $35 million plus working capital adjustments of approximately $14 million for a total purchase price of approximately $49 million in January 2020.
Our first priority with regard to the COVID-19 outbreak is to ensure the health and safety of our employees and contractors. As one of the largest independent power producers in the U.S., we are designated as an “essential business” and have an obligation to operate our fleet of power plants to sustain the bulk electric system and manage retail customer power delivery obligations. To ensure the continued reliable operations of our generation fleet and delivery of power to our retail customers, we continue to abide by a set of safety and health measures as a means to ensure we are able to provide reliable energy to the markets we serve. These measures include restricting access at our power plants to only mission-critical individuals and adherence to social distancing protocols wherever possible. Additionally, our commercial and retail operations, including all support staff such as legal, accounting, finance, information technology and human resources, continue to work remotely.
To date, the COVID-19 outbreak has not had a material adverse effect on our operations, financial condition or cash flows. While the ultimate determination depends on the length and severity of the crisis, at this time, we anticipate our cash flows from operations and our available sources of liquidity will be sufficient to meet our current cash requirements during this period. As the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations evolves, we will continue to assess and manage our liquidity needs.
The ultimate extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic may impact our business, operating results, financial condition or liquidity will depend on future developments, including the duration of the outbreak, continued business and workforce disruptions, the effectiveness of actions taken to contain and treat the disease and the lasting effect on the economy, especially in the geographic areas where we own and operate power generating facilities and serve retail customers. Given the uncertainty concerning the overall impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, while we do not anticipate the effect of the outbreak to have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2020, we are unable to predict the ultimate impact of the outbreak on our future results. For further discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.
On June 9, 2020, GPC and the guarantors party thereto entered into a seven-year $900 million first lien senior secured term loan facility and three senior secured revolving letter of credit facilities totaling $200 million. The GPC Term Loan is certified under the Climate Bonds Standard. Any letters of credit issued under the GPC Term Loan letter of credit facilities must be at the request of and for the account of GPC. The GPC Term Loan bears interest, at GPC’s option, at either (i) the Base Rate, equal to the highest of (a) the Federal Funds Rate plus 0.50% per annum, (b) the prime rate published in the Wall Street Journal, or (c) 1.0% plus an applicable margin of 1.0%, increasing by 0.125% every three years, or (ii) LIBOR plus an applicable margin of 2.0% per annum, increasing by 0.125% every three years. The GPC Term Loan matures on June 9, 2027, but may be prepaid at any time upon irrevocable notice to the Administrative Agent. We used a portion of the proceeds from the GPC Term Loan to repay approximately $348 million of project debt.
The GPC Term Loan is secured by certain real and personal property of GPC consisting primarily of the Geysers Assets. The GPC Term Loan is not guaranteed by Calpine Corporation and is without recourse to Calpine Corporation or any of our non-GPC subsidiaries or assets; however, GPC generates a portion of its cash flows from an intercompany tolling agreement with Calpine Energy Services, L.P. and has various service agreements in place with other subsidiaries of Calpine Corporation.
On August 10, 2020, we issued $650 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 and $850 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2031 in private placements. The 2029 Senior Unsecured Notes bear interest at 4.625% per annum and the 2031 Senior Unsecured Notes bear interest at 5.000% per annum with interest payable on both series of notes semi-annually on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2021. The 2029 Senior Unsecured Notes and 2031 Senior Unsecured Notes mature on February 1, 2029 and February 1, 2031, respectively.
On August 10, 2020, we utilized proceeds from our 2029 Senior Unsecured Notes and 2031 Senior Unsecured Notes, together with cash on hand, to purchase approximately $255 million and $1,045 million in aggregate principal amount of our 2024 Senior Unsecured Notes and 2025 Senior Unsecured Notes, respectively. On August 12, 2020, we redeemed the remaining amounts outstanding under our 2024 Senior Unsecured Notes and 2025 Senior Unsecured Notes.
We currently have several power plants that provide energy and energy-related products to PG&E under PPAs, many of which have PG&E collateral posting requirements. Subsequent to the bankruptcy filing, we received all material payments under the PPAs, either directly or through the application of collateral. We also currently have numerous other agreements with PG&E related to the operation of our power plants in Northern California, under which PG&E continued to provide service subsequent to its bankruptcy filing.
Calpine’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Commodity revenue
$
1,852
$
2,128
$
3,795
$
4,666
Mark-to-market gain (loss)
(113
)
467
232
523
Other revenue
5
4
9
9
Operating revenues
1,744
2,599
4,036
5,198
Operating expenses:
Fuel and purchased energy expense:
Commodity expense
1,110
1,367
2,457
3,125
Mark-to-market (gain) loss
(148
)
280
(4
)
290
Fuel and purchased energy expense
962
1,647
2,453
3,415
Operating and maintenance expense
266
245
506
484
Depreciation and amortization expense
163
175
327
349
General and other administrative expense
31
34
62
66
Other operating expenses
14
19
31
38
Total operating expenses
1,436
2,120
3,379
4,352
Impairment losses
—
40
—
55
(Income) from unconsolidated subsidiaries
(4
)
(5
)
(4
)
(11
)
Income from operations
312
444
661
802
Interest expense
167
157
336
306
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
8
3
8
(1
)
Other (income) expense, net
5
5
9
28
Income before income taxes
132
279
308
469
Income tax expense (benefit)
(31
)
9
15
19
Net income
163
270
293
450
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
—
(4
)
(2
)
(9
)
Net income attributable to Calpine
$
163
$
266
$
291
$
441
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
677
$
1,131
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9 and $9
683
757
Inventories
517
543
Margin deposits and other prepaid expense
346
367
Restricted cash, current
225
299
Derivative assets, current
199
156
Other current assets
42
49
Total current assets
2,689
3,302
Property, plant and equipment, net
11,937
11,963
Restricted cash, net of current portion
16
46
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries
67
70
Long-term derivative assets
250
246
Goodwill
242
242
Intangible assets, net
316
340
Other assets
438
440
Total assets
$
15,955
$
16,649
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
569
$
714
Accrued interest payable
108
61
Debt, current portion
231
1,268
Derivative liabilities, current
168
225
Other current liabilities
531
657
Total current liabilities
1,607
2,925
Debt, net of current portion
10,874
10,438
Long-term derivative liabilities
196
63
Other long-term liabilities
479
565
Total liabilities
13,156
13,991
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholder’s equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; authorized 5,000 shares, 105.2 shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
9,651
9,584
Accumulated deficit
(6,632
)
(6,923
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(220
)
(114
)
Total Calpine stockholder’s equity
2,799
2,547
Noncontrolling interest
—
111
Total stockholder’s equity
2,799
2,658
Total liabilities and stockholder’s equity
$
15,955
$
16,649
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
434
$
519
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(320
)
(304
)
Other
16
(11
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(304
)
(315
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under First Lien Term Loans
—
941
Repayment of CCFC Term Loan and First Lien Term Loans
(22
)
(942
)
Repayments of First Lien Notes
(429
)
—
Repayments of Senior Unsecured Notes
(623
)
(44
)
Borrowings under revolving facilities
450
220
Repayments of revolving facilities
(450
)
(175
)
Borrowings from project financing, notes payable and other
900
34
Repayments of project financing, notes payable and other
(412
)
(77
)
Financing costs
(46
)
(8
)
Acquisition of noncontrolling interest(1)
(49
)
—
Other
(7
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(688
)
(51
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(558
)
153
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,476
406
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period(2)
$
918
$
559
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
221
$
283
Income taxes
$
2
$
8
Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and other current liabilities
$
(27
)
$
19
Plant tax settlement offset in prepaid assets
$
—
$
(4
)
Asset retirement obligation adjustment offset in operating activities
$
—
$
(10
)
Garrison Energy Center and RockGen Energy Center property, plant and equipment, net, classified as current assets held for sale
$
—
$
(335
)
Garrison Energy Center capital lease liability classified as current liabilities held for sale
$
—
$
22
$
221
$
278
$
434
$
519
Add:
Capital maintenance expenditures(1)
(120
)
(107
)
(214
)
(204
)
Tax differences
4
(7
)
6
(4
)
Adjustments to reflect Adjusted Free Cash Flow from unconsolidated investments and exclude the non-controlling interest
3
1
5
(6
)
Capitalized corporate interest
(3
)
(1
)
(5
)
(8
)
Changes in working capital
71
46
43
166
Amortization of acquired derivative contracts
5
2
8
8
Other(2)
1
(9
)
(15
)
(4
)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
182
$
203
$
262
$
467
Add:
Cash interest, net(3)
137
151
281
300
Operating lease payments
—
6
2
12
Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow
$
319
$
360
$
545
$
779
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(178
)
$
(163
)
$
(304
)
$
(315
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
38
$
(74
)
$
(688
)
$
(51
)
Major maintenance expense and capital maintenance expenditures(4)
$
167
$
143
$
286
$
268
Cash taxes
$
—
$
7
$
—
$
7
Other
$
—
$
1
$
—
$
1
$
171
$
18
$
29
$
94
$
—
$
312
Add:
Operating and maintenance expense
96
73
71
35
(9
)
266
Depreciation and amortization expense
56
50
45
12
—
163
General and other administrative expense
6
13
8
4
—
31
Other operating expenses
7
1
6
—
—
14
(Income) from unconsolidated subsidiaries
—
—
(4
)
—
—
(4
)
Less: Mark-to-market commodity activity, net and other(1)
67
(17
)
(38
)
56
(9
)
59
Commodity Margin
$
269
$
172
$
193
$
89
$
—
$
723
$
153
$
277
$
154
$
(140
)
$
—
$
444
Add:
Operating and maintenance expense
84
66
72
33
(10
)
245
Depreciation and amortization expense
60
54
48
13
—
175
General and other administrative expense
5
15
10
4
—
34
Other operating expenses
7
1
11
—
—
19
Impairment losses
—
—
40
—
—
40
(Income) from unconsolidated subsidiaries
—
—
(6
)
1
—
(5
)
Less: Mark-to-market commodity activity, net and other(1)
58
240
94
(182
)
(10
)
200
Commodity Margin
$
251
$
173
$
235
$
93
$
—
$
752
$
301
$
103
$
137
$
120
$
—
$
661
Add:
Operating and maintenance expense
182
139
134
68
(17
)
506
Depreciation and amortization expense
112
100
91
24
—
327
General and other administrative expense
14
24
16
8
—
62
Other operating expenses
15
3
13
—
—
31
(Income) from unconsolidated subsidiaries
—
—
(4
)
—
—
(4
)
Less: Mark-to-market commodity activity, net and other(2)
121
84
44
40
(17
)
272
Commodity Margin
$
503
$
285
$
343
$
180
$
—
$
1,311
$
303
$
359
$
296
$
(156
)
$
—
$
802
Add:
Operating and maintenance expense
165
131
139
67
(18
)
484
Depreciation and amortization expense
133
99
91
26
—
349
General and other administrative expense
12
27
19
8
—
66
Other operating expenses
16
3
19
—
—
38
Impairment losses
—
—
55
—
—
55
(Income) from unconsolidated subsidiaries
—
—
(12
)
1
—
(11
)
Less: Mark-to-market commodity activity, net and other(2)
114
284
107
(235
)
(18
)
252
Commodity Margin
$
515
$
335
$
500
$
181
$
—
$
1,531
22,493
21,156
47,405
43,257
West
5,515
4,015
12,505
10,784
Texas
11,377
10,497
22,295
20,713
East
5,601
6,644
12,605
11,760
81.5
%
81.5
%
84.0
%
84.2
%
West
84.4
%
79.7
%
86.7
%
83.3
%
Texas
80.9
%
80.9
%
80.8
%
81.8
%
East
79.6
%
83.5
%
85.0
%
87.3
%
44.6
%
41.6
%
47.1
%
43.9
%
West
35.4
%
26.6
%
40.4
%
35.9
%
Texas
58.4
%
54.3
%
57.4
%
53.9
%
East
36.0
%
41.8
%
40.6
%
39.1
%
7,329
7,338
7,311
7,305
West
7,552
7,526
7,457
7,391
Texas
7,088
7,149
7,080
7,110
East
7,665
7,571
7,613
7,596
