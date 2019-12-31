|
22:55 | 05.08.2020
Calyxt Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology company, has reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
In 2021, we intend to target seed sales to large grain processors, representing at least $3 million to $4 million in expected revenue as seed transactions will be revenue-generating under the new go-to-market strategy;
One of the world’s largest processors has purchased 300,000 bushels of Calyxt soybeans, which represents a significant portion of June 30, 2020 inventory, and the processor will retain the rights to process and sell the resulting soybean oil, while Calyxt will purchase and market the resulting soybean meal;
We similarly aim to sell our remaining grain inventories and grain that we are contracted to purchase from the 2020 crop year to large processors;
We are eliminating positions related to soybean processing and product sales, resulting in aggregate cash charges of approximately $0.6 million for severance and other related payments, and we expect to record a $0.9 million recapture of non-cash stock compensation expense from forfeitures of un-vested awards;
We expect to incur $0.5 million of additional cash charges over the next twelve months as we exit processing and transportation contracts;
Contracted grain purchases and sales and the wind down of other contractual obligations are expected to take approximately 12 months;
Contracted grain purchases of the 2020 crop are expected to be approximately 40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 and approximately 60 percent over the course of the first and second quarters of 2021;
Including the sale of an expected percentage of grain that we are contracted to purchase in the fourth quarter, our base case 2020 revenue expectation is between $17 million and $19 million, and our cash usage for 2020 is expected to range between $43 million and $45 million, which includes an investment in accounts receivable and inventory of between $15 million and $17 million;
Our target is to convert the year-end 2020 investment in inventory and accounts receivable of between $15 million and $17 million to cash in the first 60 days of 2021;
Based on the grain purchase plan described in the preceding three bullets, our grain revenue for 2021 is expected to be between $22 million and $24 million, with seed revenue incremental to that amount;
If we are able to complete the sale of all grain we are contracted to purchase in the fourth quarter of 2020, our revenue would increase to between $23 million and $25 million, with a corresponding decrease in expected 2021 grain revenue, and if we collected all of the related receivables, our expected cash usage in 2020 would be in the range of between $32 million and $34 million; and
Effective execution of our go-to-market soybean strategy decreases cash used by our soybean product line by over $45 million through 2022.
“We are well positioned to establish licensing arrangements based on our TALEN technology, expertise in trait development, and leading know-how in the gene editing field. Strategic licensing arrangements provide an opportunity for broad market penetration of our technology while we are able to achieve milestone or royalty payments through our licensees’ commercialization efforts. For product development activities, our specific entry point into the value chain may vary by crop, depending upon a number of factors. In crops like soybeans and wheat, we expect that the sale of seed to processors or other supply chain participants will provide the highest available margins and best path to delivering positive cash flow. For certain traits, we expect licensing arrangements to provide an efficient path to non-dilutive financing and potential revenue generation,” added Blome.
“For each product candidate, we will evaluate which go-to-market strategy provides for the greatest value creation and most efficient path to bring the product to market,” said Travis Frey, Calyxt Chief Technology Officer. “We will engage with potential partners as early as possible to enable the most value capture. Our pipeline will shift as we complete proof of concept projects and focus on new, more disruptive projects,” concluded Frey.
Improved Digestibility
2021
Trait
Wheat
High Fiber
2022
Seed
Soybean
High Oleic, Low Linolenic (HOLL)
2023
Seed
Hemp
Marketable Yield
2023
Seed and Trait
Hemp
Low THC for Food, Fiber, & Therapeutics
2024
Seed and Trait
Oat
Gluten-free and Cold Tolerant
2026
Seed and Trait
Soybean
Improved HOLL
2026
Seed
Soybean
High Saturated Fat
2026
Seed and Trait
Pulse
Improved Protein Profile and Flavor
2027
Trait
Calyxt is also actively negotiating agreements with potential partners with respect to specific opportunities for which development activity would only commence upon reaching a commercial agreement. These projects are not included in the preceding table.
Today we have 8 projects at the Discovery stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat, and are exploring improved protein profile and flavor in pulse crops, with several options under consideration.
Late in the second quarter we released our non-edited hemp germplasm by selling plants directly to a grower, driving several thousand dollars of revenue. This quick commercial success is an early step in making our hemp projects partner-ready, enabled the gathering of valuable insights and data, and it is expected to serve as the base germplasm for the development of other hemp projects expected to launch beginning in 2023.
Licensed a new method to help increase product development efficiency from the University of Minnesota. The method has the potential to reduce the time needed to edit plants from approximately one year to several months.
New provisional patent applications filed that are focused on expanding Calyxt’s gene-editing technology portfolio; advancements in hemp, soybean, and wheat; and additional germplasm generated from our breeding pipeline.
Patent granted in Australia covering the use of CRISPR gene editing in plants. The intellectual property was invented in Dr. Dan Voytas’ lab at the University of Minnesota and is exclusively licensed to Calyxt. While TALEN gene editing technology remains the primary tool for Calyxt’s cutting‐edge R&D, our CRISPR intellectual property provides the opportunity to explore further monetizing our IP portfolio by offering this CRISPR IP for licensing.
“This initiative will also play an important role in the development of our approach to ESG issues. Potential projects may include using plants to better sequester atmospheric carbon and increasing nitrogen use efficiency to reduce the need for fertilizer. We believe that our TALEN technology can play an essential role in quickly advancing and achieving these goals. Calyxt intends to establish this board by December 31, 2020.
“While I continue in my current role as Calyxt’s Chief Science Officer, I am also very excited to work with thought leaders to identify critical problems that can be addressed using TALEN technology, and look forward to speaking more about this development at our Virtual Analyst Day in the fall of 2020,” concluded Voytas.
“The downstream demand disruptions and pricing volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the potential benefits of our strategic trajectory toward more streamlined, lower cost, and more capital-efficient upstream-focused go-to-market strategies. Although over the course of the second quarter, initial supply and demand dislocations for premium oil and meal have generally moderated, led by the premium oil industrial market segment, and this has led to substantial price recovery in the premium oil and meal markets, our financial results and operations were negatively impacted by price, demand and supply dislocations, and our previously reported responsive actions. The crush schedule cancellations that we took in response to the COVID-19 pandemic provided an evaluation point for our soybean product go-to-market strategy,” continued Blome.
“We look forward to sharing more on our developing story at the upcoming 40th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference on August 11-13, the Intellisight 2020 Virtual Conference on August 12, the LD Micro Virtual Conference on September 1-3, and the 22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference on September 14-16. Further details with respect to the key projects and business model will be communicated during Calyxt’s soon to be announced Virtual Analyst Day in the fall of 2020,” concluded Blome.
Cost of goods sold increased by $5.0 million from the second quarter of 2019 to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in cost of goods sold reflects an increase in the cost of product sold in the period as a result of higher sales volumes, the impact of lower costs associated with products sold in 2019 because grain costs were previously expensed as R&D, and a $3.2 million net realizable value adjustment to inventories based on expected selling prices, grain processing costs, and a significant amount of excess seed produced for 2020 plantings.
Gross margin, as reported, was a negative $3.0 million, or a negative 131 percent, in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $3.1 million from the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 reflects the higher costs we have experienced during the high oleic soybean product’s proof of concept period. The primary drivers of gross margin, as reported, were net realizable value adjustments to inventory based on expected selling prices, grain processing costs, and a significant amount of excess seed produced for 2020 plantings. Gross margin, as adjusted, was negative $0.8 million, or negative 34 percent, in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to negative $0.3 million, or negative 69 percent, in the second quarter of 2019. See below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for a discussion of gross margin, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
R&D expenses increased by $0.1 million to $2.8 million, driven by incremental professional service expenses related to new patent filings to bolster our intellectual property portfolio.
Selling and supply chain expenses increased by $0.1 million to $1.3 million, driven by additional personnel costs.
G&A expenses decreased by $1.4 million to $3.8 million, driven by decreases in Section 16 officer transition expenses of $0.5 million and $0.4 million less non-cash stock compensation expenses.
Net loss was $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.5 million from the second quarter of 2019, driven by the increase in negative gross margins and changes in operating expenses described above. Net loss per share was $(0.33) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $(0.04) per basic and diluted share from the second quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.1 million from the second quarter of 2019. See below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for a discussion of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
Net cash used in the second quarter of 2020 was $12.2 million compared to $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, driven by the increase in net loss of $1.5 million and a net decrease in cash flows from operating assets and liabilities, primarily the result of the timing of cash payments to growers and carrying of higher inventory levels following the halting of crush activity in early May.
Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash totaled $35.3 million as of June 30, 2020.
Cost of goods sold increased by $8.9 million from the first six months of 2019 to $9.2 million in the first six months of 2020. The increase in cost of goods sold reflects an increase in the cost of product sold in the period as a result of higher sales volumes, the impact of lower costs associated with products in 2019 because Grain Costs were previously expensed as R&D, and a $4.2 million net realizable value adjustment to inventories based on expected selling prices, grain processing costs, and a significant amount of excess seed produced for 2020 plantings.
Gross margin, as reported, was a negative $4.5 million, or a negative 97 percent, in the first six months of 2020, a decrease of $4.8 million from the first six months of 2019. The decrease in gross margin in the first six months of 2020 reflects the higher costs we have experienced during the high oleic soybean product’s proof of concept period. The primary drivers of gross margin, as reported, were net realizable value adjustments to inventory based on expected selling prices, grain processing costs, and a significant amount of excess seed produced for 2020 plantings. Gross margin, as adjusted, was negative $2.0 million, or negative 42 percent, in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to negative $0.3 million, or negative 54 percent, in the same period in 2019. See below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for a discussion of gross margin, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
R&D expenses increased by $0.7 million to $5.6 million, driven by incremental professional service expenses related to new patent filings to bolster our intellectual property portfolio, increased experimental seed expenses, and higher personnel costs.
Selling and supply chain expenses increased by $0.8 million to $2.9 million, driven by additional personnel costs, including $0.3 million of Section 16 officer transition expenses.
G&A expenses decreased by $0.8 million to $8.5 million, driven by a decrease in non-cash stock compensation of $0.5 million and lower Section 16 officer transition expenses of $0.3 million.
Net loss was $22.0 million in the first six months of 2020, an increase of $5.2 million from the first six months of 2019, driven by the increase in negative gross margins and changes in operating expenses described above. Net loss per share was $(0.67) per basic and diluted share in the first six months of 2020, an increase of $(0.16) per basic and diluted share from the first six months of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $14.8 million in the first six months of 2020, an increase of $2.5 million from the first six months of 2019. See below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for a discussion of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
Net cash used in the first six months of 2020 was $24.8 million compared to $17.3 million in the first six months of 2019, driven by the increase in net loss of $5.2 million and a net decrease in cash flows from operating assets and liabilities, primarily the result of higher cash payments to growers and the halting of crush activity in early May. Calyxt expects its cash usage to improve in the second half of 2020 as it sells grain, and its burn rate is reduced because of headcount reductions.
Including the sale of an expected percentage of grain that we are contracted to purchase in the fourth quarter, our base case 2020 revenue expectation is between $17 million and $19 million;
Cash usage for 2020 is expected to range between $43 million and $45 million, which includes an investment in accounts receivable and inventory of between $15 million and $17 million;
Our target is to convert the year-end 2020 investment in inventory and accounts receivable of between $15 million and $17 million to cash in the first 60 days of 2021;
Based on the grain purchase plan described in the preceding four bullets, our grain revenue for 2021 is expected to be between $22 million and $24 million, with seed revenue incremental to that amount;
If we are able to complete the sale of all grain we are contracted to purchase in the fourth quarter of 2020, our revenue would increase to between $23 million and $25 million, with a corresponding decrease in 2021 grain revenue, and if we collected all of the related receivables, our expected cash usage in 2020 would be in the range of between $32 million and $34 million; and
Effective execution of our go-to-market soybean strategy decreases cash used by our soybean product line by over $45 million through 2022 and extends cash runway into 2022 versus previous guidance of late 2021.
“The advancement of our soybean products to a streamlined business model focused on seed sales to agricultural processors positions Calyxt with an upstream go-to-market strategy that over time substantially reduces Calyxt’s significant working capital investment requirement, its exposure to the commodity markets, and complexity in the business model,” said Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer of Calyxt.
“From a financial standpoint, an effective advancement enables Calyxt to reduce its cash usage and realize higher gross margins faster, and it would extend our cash runway into 2022. Moreover, the migration upstream in terms of our soybean business with large processors also accelerates our trajectory to achieve positive cash flow from operations as the cash flows expected from products coming to market by 2023 utilizing our differentiated go-to-market strategies are all expected to be accretive to gross margins and cash flow generation.
“During this period and given the complexity of timing and multiple contracts, Calyxt is unable to provide guidance with respect to our gross margins. However, management is focused on cash usage and developing new partnership arrangements leveraging our streamlined business model with differentiated go-to-market strategies. Calyxt also expects to provide additional updates during our soon to be announced Virtual Analyst Day in the fall of 2020,” concluded Koschak.
The revised 2020 financial guidance is as of August 5, 2020 and we undertake no obligation to update our assumptions, expectations, or our guidance as of any subsequent date. See the information in the section titled “Forward-Looking Statements” for factors that may impact the achievement of the revised guidance.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Date:
Thursday, August 6, 2020
Time:
8:00 a.m. EDT, 5:00 a.m. PDT
Toll Free dial-in number:
1-888-221-3881
Toll/International dial-in number:
1-323-794-2591
Conference ID:
1020952
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140895 and via the investor relations section of Calyxt’s website here.
A replay of the call will be available for one month following the conference.
Toll Free Replay Number:
1-844-512-2921
International Replay Number:
1-412-317-6671
Replay ID:
1020952
We present gross margin, as adjusted, a non-GAAP measure that includes the effects of high oleic soybean products sold with no associated cost of goods sold because those costs were expensed as R&D in a prior period and that also includes the impact of any net realizable value adjustments to our inventories occurring in the period, which would otherwise have been recorded as an adjustment to value in a prior period or would have been recorded in a future period as the underlying products are sold.
We provide gross margin, as adjusted, at this early stage of commercialization as the amounts being adjusted affect the period to period comparability of our gross margins and financial performance.
The table below presents a reconciliation of gross margin to gross margin, as adjusted:
$
105
$
229
Gross margin percentage
26
%
40
%
Adjustments:
Grain costs expensed as R&D
(386
)
(535
)
Net realizable value adjustment to inventories
—
—
Gross margin, as adjusted
$
(281
)
$
(306
)
Gross margin percentage, as adjusted
(69
)%
(54
)%
We provide in the table below a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash items and discrete or infrequently occurring items, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful supplemental information about the operational performance of our business and facilitates comparison of our financial results between periods where certain items may vary significantly independent of our business performance.
The table below present a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:
$
(9,403
)
$
(16,778
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Interest, net
(92
)
(264
)
Income tax expense
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
342
689
Stock-based compensation expenses
2,304
3,860
Grain Costs expensed as R&D
(386
)
(535)
Net realizable value adjustment to inventories
—
—
Section 16 officer transition expenses
671
859
Research and development payroll tax credit
(63
)
(126
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(6,627
)
$
(12,295
)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
58,610
Short-term investments
—
Restricted cash
388
Accounts receivable
1,122
Due from related parties
—
Inventory
2,594
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
808
Total current assets
63,522
Non-current restricted cash
1,040
Land, buildings, and equipment
23,212
Other non-current assets
324
$
88,098
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,077
Accrued expenses
2,544
Accrued compensation
2,181
Due to related parties
977
Current portion of financing lease obligations
356
Other current liabilities
61
Total current liabilities
7,196
Financing lease obligations
18,244
Long-term debt
—
Other non-current liabilities
150
25,590
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized; 33,140,672 shares issued and 33,040,520 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020, and 33,033,689 shares issued and 32,951,329 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019
3
Additional paid-in capital
185,588
Common stock in treasury, at cost; 100,152 shares as of June 30, 2020, and 82,360 shares as of December 31, 2019
(1,043
)
Accumulated deficit
(122,057
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
17
62,508
$
88,098
Revenue
$
408
$
566
Cost of goods sold
303
337
Gross margin
105
229
Operating expenses:
Research and development
2,738
4,957
Selling and supply chain
1,202
2,107
General and administrative
5,206
9,368
Management fees
451
812
Total operating expenses
9,597
17,244
(9,492
)
(17,015
)
Interest, net
92
264
Foreign currency transaction loss
(3
)
(27
)
Loss before income taxes
(9,403
)
(16,778
)
Income taxes
—
—
$
(9,403
)
$
(16,778
)
$
(0.29
)
$
(0.51
)
32,732,988
32,704,834
Net loss
$
(16,778
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
689
Stock-based compensation
3,860
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(810
)
Due to/from related parties
(1,156
)
Inventory
(111
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(169
)
Accounts payable
(423
)
Accrued expenses
(14
)
Accrued compensation
(67
)
Other current liabilities
(513
)
Other non-current assets
(378
)
(15,870
)
Short-term investments
—
Purchases of land, buildings, and equipment
(1,319
)
(1,319
)
Proceeds from Payroll Protection Act loan
Repayments of financing lease obligations
(122
)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
308
Costs incurred related to shares withheld for net share settlement
(559
)
Proceeds from the sale and leaseback of land, buildings, and equipment
217
(156
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(17,345
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period
95,288
$
77,943
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
76,434
Restricted cash
1,509
Short-term investments
—
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments
$
77,943
