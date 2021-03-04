|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:31 | 09.02.2021
Calyxt to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.
Calyxt Chief Executive Officer Jim Blome and Chief Financial Officer Bill Koschak will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Date:
Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time:
4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST
Toll Free dial-in number:
1-877-407-0789
Toll/International dial-in number:
1-201-689-8562
Conference ID:
13715392
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143127 and via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.
A replay of the call will be available for one month following the conference.
Toll Free Replay Number:
1-844-512-2921
International Replay Number:
1-412-317-6671
Replay ID:
13715392
