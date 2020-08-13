14:31 | 03.08.2020



Calyxt to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020



Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology company, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference. The event is being held virtually and will take place on August 11 to 13, 2020.

Calyxt Chief Executive Officer Jim Blome and Chief Financial Officer Bill Koschak are scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference and will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Time:

10:00 a.m. EST, 7:00 a.m. PST

Toll Free dial-in number:

1-888-221-3881

Webcast Link:

http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord42/clxt/



For more information on the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative. You may also email your request to CLXT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About CalyxtCalyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a plant-based technology company. We partner with like-minded farmers and companies to deliver plant-based products with wellness and sustainability benefits. We use cutting edge plant breeding techniques to innovate and develop solutions to address unmet consumer and market demands. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005014/en/