20:29 | 27.01.2020
CAM Integrated Solutions Appoints VP of Engineering and Operations
CAM Integrated Solutions, LLC (CAM), a provider of EPCM services to the onshore oil and gas industry, announced today the promotion of Jason Newton to Vice President of Engineering Operations.
In prior roles, Newton served as Director of Midstream Facilities, Facilities Engineering Manager, and Project Manager. Jason possesses a wide overall facilities-based knowledge of the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry. He is uniquely capable of coordinating lean project teams and executing fast track projects.
Israel Martinez, SVP, states, “Jason’s experience and results-driven work ethic have been key to CAM’s success. We are excited to have Jason serve in his new senior leadership role and lead CAM as we continue to grow.”
