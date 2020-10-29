ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
2:01 | 30.10.2020
Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for FY 2019

Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its audited consolidated results for the fiscal year 2019.
CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETSFigures in USDAs of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 201912/31/201812/31/2019AssetsCurrent Assets:Cash and cash equivalents
$

2,518,000

 

$

1,260,000

 
Accounts Receivable – Net
 

44,364,000

 

 

40,022,000

 
Accounts Receivable – Affiliates
 

3,017,000

 

 

2,221,000

 
Accounts Receivable – Refundable Income Tax
 

275,000

 

 

232,000

 
Other Receivables
 

147,000

 

 

241,000

 
Inventories — net
 

68,985,000

 

 

81,916,000

 
Other current assets
 

4,000,000

 

 

4,395,000

 
Total current assets
 

123,306,000

 

 

130,287,000

 
 Restricted Cash Note Receivable — Affiliate
 

8,990,000

 

 

8,990,000

 
Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net
 

61,810,000

 

 

56,813,000

 
Deferred Financing Fees — Net
 

800,000

 

 

632,000

 
Other Long-Term Assets
 

5,298,000

 

 

6,405,000

 
Total
$

200,204,000

 

$

203,127,000

 
 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities:Current portion of long-term debt
 

2,786,000

 

 

2,478,000

 
Revolving credit facility
 

43,018,000

 

 

63,650,000

 
Trade Accounts Payable
 

18,819,000

 

 

14,775,000

 
Affiliates Payable
 

100,000

 

 

76,000

 
Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
 

12,655,000

 

 

10,432,000

 
Total current liabilities
 

77,378,000

 

 

91,411,000

 
 Long-Term Debt
 

15,089,000

 

 

12,626,000

 
Long-Term Obligations — Other
 

1,187,000

 

 

1,490,000

 
Deferred Revenue
 

525,000

 

 

501,000

 
Total liabilities
 

94,179,000

 

 

106,978,000

 
 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares; issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
 

1,000

 

 

1,000

 
Additional paid-in capital
 

84,205,000

 

 

84,205,000

 
Investment in Parent
 

(60,000,000

)

 

(60,000,000

)
Excess of liabilities assumed over book value of assets transferred
 

(17,514,000

)

 

(17,514,000

)
Retained earnings
 

96,570,000

 

 

86,699,000

 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
 

(2,281,000

)

 

(1,993,000

)
Noncontrolling owner’s interest
 

5,044,000

 

 

4,751,000

 
 Total shareholders’ equity
 

106,025,000

 

 

96,149,000

 
 TOTAL
$

200,204,000

 

$

203,127,000

 
CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS As of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019Figures in USD12/31/201812/31/2019 Revenues:Net Sales
$

444,213,000

 

$

428,212,000

 
Cost of Sales
 

412,092,000

 

 

397,413,000

 
Gross Income
 

32,121,000

 

 

30,799,000

 
 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
 

36,507,000

 

 

36,607,000

 
 Operating Income
 

(4,386,000

)

 

(5,808,000

)
 Other Expense:Interest — net
 

(2,437,000

)

 

(3,305,000

)
Other — net
 

(238,000

)

 

(143,000

)
Total Other Expense
 

(2,675,000

)

 

(3,448,000

)
 Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
 
(7,061,000)
 
(9,256,000) Provision for Income Taxes
 

(1,183,000

)

 

919,000

 
 Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
 
(5,878,000)
 
(10,175,000) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized
 

129,000

 

 

377,000

 
gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $0 and$42,000 for 2019 and 2018, respectively Net Income (Loss)
 

(5,749,000

)

 

(9,798,000

)
 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
 

(172,000

)

 

(293,000

)
 Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
 
(5,577,000)
 
(9,505,000) CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INCSTATEMENT OF CASH FLOWFor the year ended Dec 31, 2019 Figures in USD December 31, 2019OPERATING ACTIVITIES:Net income (loss)(9,871,000) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:Noncontrolling interest(304,000)Depreciation and amortization9,376,000
 
Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable17,000
 
Net periodic pension (benefit) cost346,000
 
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment6,000
 
Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes950,000
 
 Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable5,028,000
 
(Increase) decrease in inventories(12,933,000)(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets(1,525,000)Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations363,000
 
Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued exp & amounts due to affiliates(6,321,000)Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable6,000
 
Total adjustments(4,991,000) net cash provided by (used in) operating activities(14,862,000) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:Purchases of property, plant and equipment(4,222,000)Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(4,222,000) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility20,632,000
 
Principal payments on long-term debt(2,722,000)Payment under capital lease obligations(64,000)Payment of debt issuance costs(20,000)Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities17,826,000
 
 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASHNet increase in cash and cash equivalents(1,258,000)Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period2,518,000
 
 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1,260,000
 
 
 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006377/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:38 Uhr | 29.10.2020
Von der Leyen zu Corona: Manche ...

23:38 Uhr | 29.10.2020
Ausschuss bestätigt US-Plan zum ...

23:19 Uhr | 29.10.2020
Twitter enttäuscht Börse mit ...

23:12 Uhr | 29.10.2020
ROUNDUP/EU-Ratschef: 'Wir sitzen ...

23:06 Uhr | 29.10.2020
Von der Leyen zu ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer