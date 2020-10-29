2:01 | 30.10.2020

Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for FY 2019

Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its audited consolidated results for the fiscal year 2019.

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETSFigures in USDAs of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 201912/31/201812/31/2019AssetsCurrent Assets:Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,518,000 $ 1,260,000

Accounts Receivable – Net

44,364,000 40,022,000

Accounts Receivable – Affiliates

3,017,000 2,221,000

Accounts Receivable – Refundable Income Tax

275,000 232,000

Other Receivables

147,000 241,000

Inventories — net

68,985,000 81,916,000

Other current assets

4,000,000 4,395,000

Total current assets

123,306,000 130,287,000

Restricted Cash Note Receivable — Affiliate

8,990,000 8,990,000

Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net

61,810,000 56,813,000

Deferred Financing Fees — Net

800,000 632,000

Other Long-Term Assets

5,298,000 6,405,000

Total

$ 200,204,000 $ 203,127,000

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities:Current portion of long-term debt

2,786,000 2,478,000

Revolving credit facility

43,018,000 63,650,000

Trade Accounts Payable

18,819,000 14,775,000

Affiliates Payable

100,000 76,000

Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax

12,655,000 10,432,000

Total current liabilities

77,378,000 91,411,000

Long-Term Debt

15,089,000 12,626,000

Long-Term Obligations — Other

1,187,000 1,490,000

Deferred Revenue

525,000 501,000

Total liabilities

94,179,000 106,978,000

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares; issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares

1,000 1,000

Additional paid-in capital

84,205,000 84,205,000

Investment in Parent

(60,000,000 ) (60,000,000 )

Excess of liabilities assumed over book value of assets transferred

(17,514,000 ) (17,514,000 )

Retained earnings

96,570,000 86,699,000

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,281,000 ) (1,993,000 )

Noncontrolling owner’s interest

5,044,000 4,751,000

Total shareholders’ equity

106,025,000 96,149,000

TOTAL

$ 200,204,000 $ 203,127,000

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS As of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019Figures in USD12/31/201812/31/2019 Revenues:Net Sales

$ 444,213,000 $ 428,212,000

Cost of Sales

412,092,000 397,413,000

Gross Income

32,121,000 30,799,000

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

36,507,000 36,607,000

Operating Income

(4,386,000 ) (5,808,000 )

Other Expense:Interest — net

(2,437,000 ) (3,305,000 )

Other — net

(238,000 ) (143,000 )

Total Other Expense

(2,675,000 ) (3,448,000 )

Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes



(7,061,000)



(9,256,000) Provision for Income Taxes

(1,183,000 ) 919,000

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations



(5,878,000)



(10,175,000) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized

129,000 377,000

gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $0 and$42,000 for 2019 and 2018, respectively Net Income (Loss)

(5,749,000 ) (9,798,000 )

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(172,000 ) (293,000 )

Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.



(5,577,000)



(9,505,000) CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INCSTATEMENT OF CASH FLOWFor the year ended Dec 31, 2019 Figures in USD December 31, 2019OPERATING ACTIVITIES:Net income (loss)(9,871,000) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:Noncontrolling interest(304,000)Depreciation and amortization9,376,000



Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable17,000



Net periodic pension (benefit) cost346,000



(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment6,000



Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes950,000



Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable5,028,000



(Increase) decrease in inventories(12,933,000)(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets(1,525,000)Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations363,000



Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued exp & amounts due to affiliates(6,321,000)Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable6,000



Total adjustments(4,991,000) net cash provided by (used in) operating activities(14,862,000) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:Purchases of property, plant and equipment(4,222,000)Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(4,222,000) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility20,632,000



Principal payments on long-term debt(2,722,000)Payment under capital lease obligations(64,000)Payment of debt issuance costs(20,000)Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities17,826,000



EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASHNet increase in cash and cash equivalents(1,258,000)Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period2,518,000



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1,260,000







