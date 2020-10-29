|
Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for FY 2019
Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its audited consolidated results for the fiscal year 2019.
CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETSFigures in USDAs of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 201912/31/201812/31/2019AssetsCurrent Assets:Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,518,000
$
1,260,000
Accounts Receivable – Net
44,364,000
40,022,000
Accounts Receivable – Affiliates
3,017,000
2,221,000
Accounts Receivable – Refundable Income Tax
275,000
232,000
Other Receivables
147,000
241,000
Inventories — net
68,985,000
81,916,000
Other current assets
4,000,000
4,395,000
Total current assets
123,306,000
130,287,000
Restricted Cash Note Receivable — Affiliate
8,990,000
8,990,000
Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net
61,810,000
56,813,000
Deferred Financing Fees — Net
800,000
632,000
Other Long-Term Assets
5,298,000
6,405,000
Total
$
200,204,000
$
203,127,000
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities:Current portion of long-term debt
2,786,000
2,478,000
Revolving credit facility
43,018,000
63,650,000
Trade Accounts Payable
18,819,000
14,775,000
Affiliates Payable
100,000
76,000
Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
12,655,000
10,432,000
Total current liabilities
77,378,000
91,411,000
Long-Term Debt
15,089,000
12,626,000
Long-Term Obligations — Other
1,187,000
1,490,000
Deferred Revenue
525,000
501,000
Total liabilities
94,179,000
106,978,000
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares; issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
1,000
1,000
Additional paid-in capital
84,205,000
84,205,000
Investment in Parent
(60,000,000
)
(60,000,000
)
Excess of liabilities assumed over book value of assets transferred
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
Retained earnings
96,570,000
86,699,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,281,000
)
(1,993,000
)
Noncontrolling owner’s interest
5,044,000
4,751,000
Total shareholders’ equity
106,025,000
96,149,000
TOTAL
$
200,204,000
$
203,127,000
CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS As of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019Figures in USD12/31/201812/31/2019 Revenues:Net Sales
$
444,213,000
$
428,212,000
Cost of Sales
412,092,000
397,413,000
Gross Income
32,121,000
30,799,000
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
36,507,000
36,607,000
Operating Income
(4,386,000
)
(5,808,000
)
Other Expense:Interest — net
(2,437,000
)
(3,305,000
)
Other — net
(238,000
)
(143,000
)
Total Other Expense
(2,675,000
)
(3,448,000
)
Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
(7,061,000)
(9,256,000) Provision for Income Taxes
(1,183,000
)
919,000
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
(5,878,000)
(10,175,000) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized
129,000
377,000
gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $0 and$42,000 for 2019 and 2018, respectively Net Income (Loss)
(5,749,000
)
(9,798,000
)
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
(172,000
)
(293,000
)
Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
(5,577,000)
(9,505,000) CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INCSTATEMENT OF CASH FLOWFor the year ended Dec 31, 2019 Figures in USD December 31, 2019OPERATING ACTIVITIES:Net income (loss)(9,871,000) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:Noncontrolling interest(304,000)Depreciation and amortization9,376,000
Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable17,000
Net periodic pension (benefit) cost346,000
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment6,000
Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes950,000
Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable5,028,000
(Increase) decrease in inventories(12,933,000)(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets(1,525,000)Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations363,000
Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued exp & amounts due to affiliates(6,321,000)Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable6,000
Total adjustments(4,991,000) net cash provided by (used in) operating activities(14,862,000) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:Purchases of property, plant and equipment(4,222,000)Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(4,222,000) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility20,632,000
Principal payments on long-term debt(2,722,000)Payment under capital lease obligations(64,000)Payment of debt issuance costs(20,000)Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities17,826,000
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASHNet increase in cash and cash equivalents(1,258,000)Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period2,518,000
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1,260,000
