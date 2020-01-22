14:30 | 22.01.2020

Campbell Named One of the World’s Most Sustainable Corporations

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has been named to the 16th annual 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list by Corporate Knights, a media, research and financial products company. Ranked number 93, Campbell is one of 17 U.S. companies, and one of only two U.S. food companies, included in the Global 100. Companies appearing on the Global 100 list represent the top 1% in the world based on sustainability performance according to Corporate Knights. The list was announced yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Campbell is honored to once again be recognized by Corporate Knights as one of the world’s most sustainable corporations,” said Roma McCaig, Campbell’s Vice President, Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability. “This recognition is a testament to our employees who bring our purpose to life every day by driving Campbell’s corporate responsibility and sustainability programs.” The ranking of corporate sustainability performance is based on metrics covering resource, employee and financial management, along with clean revenue. Corporate Knights analyzed 7,395 companies with more than $1 billion (USD) in revenues to create the list. Corporate Knights noted the following sustainability achievements: Campbell received high marks in the “clean revenue” metric, which accounts for 50% of each company’s score and measures the percentage of revenues earned from products or services that have environmental or well-defined social benefits. Campbell scored well because of the variety of Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified products in the portfolio, in addition to plant-based milk offerings. Campbell was recognized for the gender diversity of its Board of Directors, with female Directors accounting for 33% of the Board. Campbell also scored in the top quartile for innovation capacity due the company’s investment in real food innovation. In 2019, Campbell was also included on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for the 10th consecutive year and on multiple indices including the FTSE4Good Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index and the MSCI Index Series. To learn more about Campbell’s Corporate Responsibility strategy and progress, visit www.campbellcsr.com.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our purpose, “Real food that matters for life’s moments.” For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet’s natural resources. The company is a member of the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

