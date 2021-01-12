23:09 | 12.01.2021

CAMS Acquires Solar O&M Company Belectric

Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS) today announced that it has acquired the U.S. solar operations and maintenance (O&M) business of Belectric Inc. The Belectric portfolio includes 141 operating sites in 11 states. With extensive O&M and Asset Management experience in renewable power generation, CAMS sees this solar O&M transaction as a natural extension of its existing offerings. With this acquisition, CAMS continues to execute its strategy of advancing its renewable energy footprint and leads the way in providing a full range of services to its customers. “We are excited to grow our regional presence in the solar power industry,” said Greg Bobrow, COO of CAMS. “The purchase of Belectric compliments and further strengthens our existing capabilities and markets in the power generation industry. It integrates seamlessly into the CAMS suite of solutions that are focused on and guided by sustainability.” CAMS has long prioritized the development of renewable energy resources, both for reducing emissions and supplementing existing electricity generation. Since its establishment in 2007, CAMS has expanded its presence in renewables generation (wind, solar, battery storage) representing approximately 3,500 MWs of generating capacity, with offsetting emissions estimated at 8.2 million tons of C02 annually. CAMS brings its existing technical, EH&S, regulatory, and other areas of expertise and best practices to efficiently and safely support this solar power generation market. “Our company and our customers are increasingly focused on the transition of energy generation towards renewable sources,” Bobrow added. “CAMS always looks for ways to support an improved environment while at the same time providing cost savings and creating value for our customers. We at CAMS look forward to a growing marketing presence in the solar energy space.”

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing a full range of services in the energy sector. These services include lifecycle management of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues for all facility and industry types. Our founding principle is to add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ energy infrastructure assets. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. We do not take this responsibility lightly: We treat the assets with which we are entrusted as our own. For additional information, visit www.camstex.com.

About Belectric

Belectric Inc. is part of the BELECTRIC Group, one of the most successful enterprises in the development, construction and Operations & Maintenance of utility scale solar power plants. BELECTRIC has constructed globally over 400 solar PV power plants with over 3.0 GW of installed capacity.

