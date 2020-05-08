|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:35 | 08.05.2020
Cannapreneur Partners Acquires Stake In “anna”
Cannapreneur Partners is proud to announce the addition of “anna” to its portfolio of companies. “anna” will be the first regulator-approved CBD and THC dispensing device available for placement inside cannabis dispensaries.
Co-CEO’s Michael Scott & Todd Sullivan said “We are very excited to add anna to our portfolio. Anna is able to solve for two of the largest problems facing dispensary owners, transaction times and ticket size. We are confident anna’s value proposition will be embraced by dispensary owners across the nation.” They continued, “additionally, we feel the real-time data set anna will generate will have tremendous value across the cannabis industry.”
Headquartered in Westborough, MA, Cannapreneur Partners is a cannabis holding company with a team of excellence-driven professionals that have the passion and drive to help entrepreneurs attain success while guiding investors to make more educated decisions and thoughtfully place capital in the cannabis space. Cannapreneur is able to tailor a private-placement cannabis investment program based on each individual investor’s goals. https://cannapreneurpartners.com/
