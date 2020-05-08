23:35 | 08.05.2020

Cannapreneur Partners Acquires Stake In “anna”

Cannapreneur Partners is proud to announce the addition of “anna” to its portfolio of companies. “anna” will be the first regulator-approved CBD and THC dispensing device available for placement inside cannabis dispensaries. Co-CEO’s Michael Scott & Todd Sullivan said “We are very excited to add anna to our portfolio. Anna is able to solve for two of the largest problems facing dispensary owners, transaction times and ticket size. We are confident anna’s value proposition will be embraced by dispensary owners across the nation.” They continued, “additionally, we feel the real-time data set anna will generate will have tremendous value across the cannabis industry.”

“We are thrilled to add Cannapreneur Partners to the anna team,” says Matt Frost, Founder & CEO. “Their capital infusion and industry expertise will undoubtedly accelerate our vision for bringing the cannabis retail experience to the 21st century.”

About Cannapreneur Partners Headquartered in Westborough, MA, Cannapreneur Partners is a cannabis holding company with a team of excellence-driven professionals that have the passion and drive to help entrepreneurs attain success while guiding investors to make more educated decisions and thoughtfully place capital in the cannabis space. Cannapreneur is able to tailor a private-placement cannabis investment program based on each individual investor’s goals. https://cannapreneurpartners.com/

About anna anna is the first AI-powered self-checkout solution designed to meet the specific needs of cannabis retailers.Headquartered in Boston with offices in Boulder, Colorado, anna cracks the code for bringing today’s advancements in retail automation to the dispensary floor, while delivering a seamless consumer experience that is equally suited for the booming demands of the CBD industry. anna facilitates fast, cost-effective, and fully-compliant transactions that maximize revenue per square foot and lower operational costs for THC and CBD retailers. www.tryanna.com

For more information please email info@cannapreneurpartners.com or call 508-439-4333

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005531/en/