14.04.2021
Capstone to Release Q1 2021 Results on April 27, 2021
Capstone Mining Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:CS) will release its 2021 first quarter results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after market close, followed by an investor conference call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00am (Eastern Time).
Dial-in numbers for the audio-only portion of the conference call are below. Due to an increase in call volume, please dial-in at least five minutes prior to 10:00am ET to ensure placement into the conference line on time.
Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8650
A replay of the conference call will be available until May 5, 2021. Dial-in numbers for Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8677 and North American toll free: 888-390-0541. The replay code is 415542#. Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone’s website at: https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.
