Captive Power Generation Market in India 2019-2023|High Industrial Power Tariffs to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the captive power generation market in India and it is poised to grow by 15,076.23 MW during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005621/en/Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global captive power generation market in India 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

High industrial power tariffs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges with a shortage of coal for captive power generation might hamper the market growth. Request a free sample report

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2019-2023: Segmentation

Captive power generation market in India is segmented as below:

End-User

Metals and Minerals Petrochemicals Cement Sugar Others

Fuel Source

Coal Diesel Gas Renewables

Geographic segmentation

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our captive power generation market in India report covers the following areas: Captive power generation market in India size Captive power generation market in India trends Captive power generation market in India industry analysis This study identifies increasing adoption of cogeneration plants as one of the prime reasons driving the captive power generation market in India’s growth during the next few years.

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the captive power generation market in India, including some of the vendors such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Essar Steel, Hindalco, Jindal Steel & Power, and Reliance Industries. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the captive power generation market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 Detailed information on factors that will assist the captive power generation market in India growth during the next five years Estimation of the captive power generation market in India size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the captive power generation market in India Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of captive power generation market in India vendors

