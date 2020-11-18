|
4:30 | 19.11.2020
Carbon Capture and Storage Market to See 48.39% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2020 Amid COVID-19 Spread | Technavio
According to the latest report published by Technavio, the carbon capture and storage market size is poised to grow by 39.94 million tons during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.
Although the dependence on fossil fuels for the generation of electricity will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising impact of COVID-19 on energy demand will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.
To help clients improve their market position, this carbon capture and storage market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. It offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies.
The report also covers details on the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies. Moreover, this carbon capture and storage market analysis report also provides information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This will help companies create strategies to make the most of their future growth opportunities.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
Chevron Corp.
ENGIE SA
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Fluor Corp.
General Electric Co.
Hitachi Ltd.
Praxair Inc.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Detailed information on factors that will drive carbon capture and storage market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the carbon capture and storage market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in market dynamics
The growth of the carbon capture and storage market industry across the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA
A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon capture and storage market vendors
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application by volume
Enhanced oil recovery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
Geological storage – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
Market opportunity by Application by volume
Comparison by Technology by volume
Pre-combustion – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
Post-combustion – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
Oxy-fuel combustion – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
Market opportunity by Technology by volume
Comparison by End-user by volume
Power and oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Comparison by Transportation by volume
Pipeline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
Ships – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
Market opportunity by Transportation by volume
Geographic comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
