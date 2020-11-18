4:30 | 19.11.2020

Carbon Capture and Storage Market to See 48.39% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2020 Amid COVID-19 Spread | Technavio

According to the latest report published by Technavio, the carbon capture and storage market size is poised to grow by 39.94 million tons during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment facing direct and indirect COVID-19 impact.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,

The market is fragmented due to the presence of carbon capture and storage manufacturing companies. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., and Chevron Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the dependence on fossil fuels for the generation of electricity will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising impact of COVID-19 on energy demand will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments. To help clients improve their market position, this carbon capture and storage market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. It offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies. The report also covers details on the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies. Moreover, this carbon capture and storage market analysis report also provides information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This will help companies create strategies to make the most of their future growth opportunities.

This report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. Chevron Corp. ENGIE SA Exxon Mobil Corp. Fluor Corp. General Electric Co. Hitachi Ltd. Praxair Inc. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: COVID-19 Impact AnalysisMarket Impact:

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global carbon capture and storage market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative and inferior growth.

Industry Impact:

The utilities industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The utilities market will have an indirect impact due to the spread. Even if the spread of the virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2024 Detailed information on factors that will drive carbon capture and storage market growth during the next five years Precise estimation of the carbon capture and storage market size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in market dynamics The growth of the carbon capture and storage market industry across the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon capture and storage market vendors

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments Comparison by Application by volume Enhanced oil recovery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons) Geological storage – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons) Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by Technology by Volume

Market segments Comparison by Technology by volume Pre-combustion – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons) Post-combustion – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons) Oxy-fuel combustion – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons) Market opportunity by Technology by volume

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

Market segments Comparison by End-user by volume Power and oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons) Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons) Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Market Segmentation by Transportation by Volume

Market segments Comparison by Transportation by volume Pipeline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons) Ships – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons) Market opportunity by Transportation by volume

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. Chevron Corp. ENGIE SA Exxon Mobil Corp. Fluor Corp. General Electric Co. Hitachi Ltd. Praxair Inc. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

