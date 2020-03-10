0:00 | 11.03.2020

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) Receives Approval for Resettlement Action Plan

Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX:CDV) (FRA:C3L) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) (TSE:CDV) is pleased to announce that the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for the Company’s Namdini Gold Project in Ghana, West Africa has been approved by the Minerals Commission of Ghana (MinCom). HIGHLIGHTS – The RAP report was produced in accordance with the Minerals and Mining (Compensation and Resettlement) Regulation 2012 (L.I 2175), and International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Performance Standards on Social and Environmental Sustainability – The RAP for Cardinal Resources’ Namdini Gold Project in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region of Ghana was submitted to The Minerals Commission of Ghana (MinCom) in December 2019 – The plan, which includes concrete structures such as residential and public housing, a healthcare facility, two schools, teacher’s accommodation and three religious venues was accepted by the Project Affected People (PAP) and the Talensi District Assembly in February 2020 – The approved RAP is utilized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to support the Environmental Impact Study (EIS) which has been submitted by Cardinal Cardinal’s Chief Operating Office, Dave Anthony stated: “It is always important to live and work in harmony with the local community, as it provides the foundation for a successful and sustainable business for any corporate institution. Cardinal continues to benefit from the support of the local communities with on the ground face to face interaction with all Project Affected Persons. Cardinal will not only replace the community’s existing facilities but will also be adding amenities that will enhance each families’ well-being and economic activities.” Cardinal’s Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director, Archie Koimtsidis stated: “We are extremely appreciative of all Stakeholders and MinCom for the preparation and approval of our RAP which has been a two-year engagement process. The Company’s ongoing community initiatives to improve the livelihood of the local people and its strict adherence to safety, has enabled it to relocate people near the planned mine operation to more improved residential facilities. Once again, there is clear demonstration of continued support, not only locally for the project development, but also from the Ghana Government. This approval will assist the Company in rapidly and successfully developing the Namdini Project.” For more detail, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U3533A94 About Cardinal Resources Ltd: Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa. The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a gold Ore Reserve of 5.1Moz (0.4 Moz Proved and 4.7 Moz Probable) and a soon to be completed Feasibility Study. Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company’s Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects. Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of 3 April 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed. Contact:

Archie Koimtsidis

CEO / MD

Cardinal Resources Limited

P: +61-8-6558-0573 Alec Rowlands

IR / Corp Dev

Cardinal Resources Limited

P: +1-647-256-1922 Andrew Rowell

Cannings Purple

E: arowell@canningspurple.com.au

P: +61-400-466-226 Peta Baldwin

Cannings Purple

E: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au

P: +61-455-081-008 Source: Cardinal Resources Ltd Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.