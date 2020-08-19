ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 20.08.2020
Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) Shandong Gold Satisfies FIRB Condition

Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX:CDV) (FRA:C3L) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) (TSE:CDV) is pleased to advise that Shandong Gold Mining (HongKong) Co., Limited (“Shandong Gold”) has today given notice to Cardinal that the Foreign Investment Review Board (“FIRB”) approval condition of its off-market takeover offer to acquire all of the Shares in Cardinal it does not presently own at a cash price of A$0.70 per Share (“Offer”), has been fulfilled.

Satisfaction of the FIRB approval condition means that the Shandong Gold Offer has become free of that condition.

The Shandong Gold Offer remains subject to the other conditions contained in the Bidder’s Statement, including:

1. 50.1% minimum acceptance by Cardinal Shareholders;

2. No material adverse change in relation to Cardinal; and

3. Other conditions customary for a transaction of this nature.

For further information in relation to the Shandong Gold Offer, please refer to Cardinal’s Target’s Statement and Shandong Gold’s Bidder’s Statement dated 11 August 2020.

Recommended Shandong Gold Takeover Bid

Cardinal’s Board of Directors (in consultation with the Special Committee, its financial and legal advisors), continue to unanimously recommend that Cardinal shareholders:

– ACCEPT the Shandong Gold takeover offer (in the absence of a superior proposal); and

– REJECT the Nordgold Bid.

About Cardinal Resources Ltd:

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a gold Ore Reserve of 5.1Moz (0.4 Moz Proved and 4.7 Moz Probable) and a soon to be completed Feasibility Study.

Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company’s Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of 3 April 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Contact:
Archie Koimtsidis
CEO / MD
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +61-8-6558-0573

Alec Rowlands
IR / Corp Dev
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +1-647-256-1922

Andrew Rowell
Cannings Purple
E: arowell@canningspurple.com.au
P: +61-400-466-226

Peta Baldwin
Cannings Purple
E: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au
P: +61-455-081-008

Source:

Cardinal Resources Ltd

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

00:02 Uhr | 20.08.2020
OTS: Rheinische Post / ...

23:11 Uhr | 19.08.2020
ROUNDUP 2: Apple stellt Rekord ...

23:06 Uhr | 19.08.2020
IPO: Airbnb reicht Antrag für ...

23:04 Uhr | 19.08.2020
Hillary Clinton: Bei der Wahl ...

22:49 Uhr | 19.08.2020
Facebook löscht Accounts von ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer