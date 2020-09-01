ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 02.09.2020
Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) Take No Action-Increased On-Market Takeover Bid By Nord Gold

Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX:CDV) (FRA:C3L) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) (TSE:CDV) refers to the first supplementary bidder’s statement from Nord Gold SE (Nordgold) announced on the ASX Market Announcements Platform this morning in respect of its unconditional on-market takeover bid for Cardinal.

Cardinal notes that Nordgold have increased the Offer Price in respect of their takeover bid from A$0.66 to A$0.90 cash per share (Revised Nordgold Takeover Bid).

While the A$0.90 cash per share offered by Nordgold pursuant to the Revised Nordgold Takeover Bid is higher than the offer made by Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (Shandong Gold) pursuant to its off-market takeover bid, Cardinal notes that it has obligations under the Bid Implementation Agreement (as varied) with Shandong Gold and Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd.

Having regard to the provisions of the Bid Implementation Agreement (which contain, amongst other matters, matching rights in favour of Shandong Gold) Shareholders are advised to TAKE NO ACTION at this time in relation to the Revised Nordgold Takeover Bid.

Cardinal will provide a further update to shareholders as soon as it is able.

About Cardinal Resources Ltd:

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a gold Ore Reserve of 5.1Moz (0.4 Moz Proved and 4.7 Moz Probable) and a soon to be completed Feasibility Study.

Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company’s Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of 3 April 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Contact:
Archie Koimtsidis
CEO / MD
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +61-8-6558-0573

Alec Rowlands
IR / Corp Dev
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +1-647-256-1922

Andrew Rowell
Cannings Purple
E: arowell@canningspurple.com.au
P: +61-400-466-226

Peta Baldwin
Cannings Purple
E: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au
P: +61-455-081-008

Source:

Cardinal Resources Ltd

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:50 Uhr | 01.09.2020
Schottland plant neues ...

23:32 Uhr | 01.09.2020
ROUNDUP/INDEX-MONITOR: Großes ...

23:17 Uhr | 01.09.2020
INDEX-MONITOR: Großes ...

22:38 Uhr | 01.09.2020
ROUNDUP/Trotz Alleingang der USA: ...

22:21 Uhr | 01.09.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer