1:22 | 23.01.2020

Carlisle Companies Appoints Laura Walsh Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced today the appointment of Laura Walsh to the position of Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Carlisle Companies consistent with Carlisle’s Vision 2025 center-led initiatives driving to $15 of earnings per share. Laura joined Carlisle in 2018 as Vice President of Information Technology and was previously Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Lydall, Inc. Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “I am extremely pleased to announce that Laura will assume the newly created role of Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Carlisle Companies. Since joining Carlisle, Laura has redefined Carlisle’s global information technology strategy and delivered outstanding results, including initiatives involving IT back-office consolidation, vendor management, security and M&A integration. In this new role, Laura will utilize the processes of the Carlisle Operating System to continue to drive IT improvements and efficiencies from our center-led framework across Carlisle’s business segments in support of our Vision 2025 objectives.”

About Carlisle Companies IncorporatedCarlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005875/en/