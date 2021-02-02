|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 02.02.2021
Carlisle Companies Authorizes Repurchase of an Additional 5 Million Shares
The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced a new share repurchase program that authorizes management to buy back up to an additional 5 million shares of the company’s common stock over an indefinite period of time or until terminated by the Board. These shares will be purchased at management’s direction from time-to-time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, or through block trades. This authorization is in addition to approximately 2 million shares remaining as of December 31, 2020, under the existing share repurchase authorization announced in February 2019.
