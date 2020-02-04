ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:14 | 05.02.2020
Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declared a dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on March 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2020.
About Carlisle Companies IncorporatedCarlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204006073/en/

