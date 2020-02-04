|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:14 | 05.02.2020
Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declared a dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on March 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2020.
