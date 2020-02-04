23:46 | 04.02.2020

Carlisle Companies Elects Maia A. Hansen to its Board of Directors

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced today that Maia A. Hansen, Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company, has been elected to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Hansen joined McKinsey & Company in 1998 and has experience in several end markets, including medical device, industrials, consumer and construction sectors. Ms. Hansen has been a Senior Partner at McKinsey since 2013. Prior to joining McKinsey, Ms. Hansen was an officer in the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps, where she served in multiple global locations. Ms. Hansen holds BS degrees in Civil Engineering and Architecture from MIT, and a dual MS in Engineering and MBA from MIT. David A. Roberts, Chairman, said, “We are extremely pleased to have Maia join our board. Leveraging her extensive experience with industrial companies focused on many of Carlisle’s core markets, Maia will contribute significant value to Carlisle and its shareholders as we continue to drive towards Vision 2025 objectives.”

