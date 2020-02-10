|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:14 | 11.02.2020
Carlisle Companies Extends $1 Billion Credit Facility
On February 5, 2020, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) completed an amendment and extension of their unsecured credit facility. The syndicate of lenders were comprised of: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Truist Bank, TD Bank, Mizuho Bank, HSBC and PNC Bank. The terms of the new credit facility include $1 billion of unsecured committed credit with a 5-year maturity to 2025. Proceeds of any borrowings are to be used to refinance existing indebtedness, to make acquisitions and other similar investments, for capital expenditures, working capital and for other general corporate purposes in support of Carlisle’s Vision 2025 center-led initiatives driving to $15 of earnings per share.
