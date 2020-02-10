ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:14 | 11.02.2020
Carlisle Companies Extends $1 Billion Credit Facility

On February 5, 2020, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) completed an amendment and extension of their unsecured credit facility. The syndicate of lenders were comprised of: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Truist Bank, TD Bank, Mizuho Bank, HSBC and PNC Bank. The terms of the new credit facility include $1 billion of unsecured committed credit with a 5-year maturity to 2025. Proceeds of any borrowings are to be used to refinance existing indebtedness, to make acquisitions and other similar investments, for capital expenditures, working capital and for other general corporate purposes in support of Carlisle’s Vision 2025 center-led initiatives driving to $15 of earnings per share.
About Carlisle Companies IncorporatedCarlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.8 billion in net sales in 2019. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005854/en/

