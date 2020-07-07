|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:07 | 07.07.2020
Carlisle Companies to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 21, 2020
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release second quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors/events-and-presentations and via telephone as follows:
Domestic toll free: 833-968-1983
Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.
