17:41 | 06.01.2022

Carolina Power Partners Serves Electric Utility Owned by Western Carolina University

The new year marked a change in electric service providers for Western Carolina University’s electric utility provider, Western Carolina Power (WCP). Carolina Power Partners (CPP), the leading independent wholesale electric provider in the Carolinas, began delivering reliable, low-cost power to WCP on January 1, 2022. WCP is one of 12 utility providers in the Carolinas to enter into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with CPP. In each case, the utility providers opted to end long-term relationships with their previous power supplier in favor of an agreement with CPP because of its significant price savings. CPP has long-term PPAs with three utility providers in South Carolina and nine in North Carolina. “We are extremely proud to start our full requirement energy service for Western Carolina Power,” said TJ Higgins, CPP’s Asset Manager. “We welcome them to the CPP family and are happy to deliver low-cost, clean and reliable energy to the WCP community. We look forward to more communities throughout the Carolinas obtaining these same advantages. “As an established utility provider and community partner, Western Carolina Power’s mission is to provide safe and reliable utilities to our customers at affordable and competitive rates,” said Joe Walker, WCP representative. “After an extensive review by our team and utility advisor, CPP helps us meet this objective and has proven success with other similar providers.” CPP provides much of its energy to WCP through the Kings Mountain Energy Center, a 475-MW combined-cycle power plant capable of efficiently providing clean energy to approximately 400,000 homes. Asset management services for the facility are provided by Consolidated Asset Management Services (www.camstex.com). About Carolina Power Partners Carolina Power Partners provides reliable electricity to local towns, cities and universities in North and South Carolina. Strategically located in the fast-growing southeastern region of the United States, CPP is positioned to provide energy to local communities to help them achieve their economic and environmental needs. For more information visit www.carolinapowerpartners.com. About Western Carolina Power Through Western Carolina University (WCU), Western Carolina Power (WCP) is responsible for providing electric power and service to approximately 3,800 customers in the community surrounding the WCU campus located in Jackson County, N.C. WCP maintains both overhead and underground electric infrastructure. As a public provider, the WCP strives to keep rates as low as possible.

