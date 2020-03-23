22:37 | 23.03.2020

Cartegraph Releases Free COVID-19 Response Software for Local Government Agencies

Cartegraph, a leader in operations management software and services, has released a free solution to help local government agencies monitor their response to the coronavirus crisis and protect their communities. Using the new Cartegraph for COVID-19 Response software, municipalities can proactively organize all their pandemic response activities, inventory materials and track resource usage so they can more easily submit the data required for federal reimbursement when the time comes. “This is a trying time for everyone, including the local government agencies that we serve,” said Josh Mallamud, Cartegraph CEO. “Many of our customers are using Cartegraph to track their response efforts, and we felt it was important for us to open up this support to every agency that may need it. Local government leaders are often the silent heroes in times of crisis, and we are honored to have the opportunity to support them however we can.” From disinfecting public facilities to inventorying cleaning supplies, municipalities can use Cartegraph for COVID-19 Response at no cost to manage their coronavirus control tasks and materials. Leveraging Cartegraph’s mobile app on their smartphone or tablet, individual crew members can practice social distancing and complete assignments from anywhere while supervisors coordinate work, keep an eye on critical supplies and monitor real-time progress. As workers complete their tasks and enter their labor hours, equipment and materials, Cartegraph keeps track of the data related to COVID-19 response. Using Cartegraph’s easy-to-use work orders, configurable dashboards and out-of-the-box reporting, agencies can efficiently communicate the financial impact of coronavirus to their leaders and FEMA. For more information on Cartegraph’s free COVID-19 response software for local government agencies, please visit https://www.cartegraph.com/covid19 or call (800) 688-2656.

About Cartegraph:

Cartegraph builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of buildings and infrastructure. They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, higher education institutions and private companies manage their physical assets and associated operations. With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations. For more information, visit cartegraph.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005704/en/