14:30 | 04.02.2020

Case Energy Partners Launches CEP Minerals II, LLC

Case Energy Partners, LLC and affiliates (Case) announced today the launch of CEP Minerals II, LLC (CEP II). The new mineral and royalty acquisition venture is the second iteration of Case’s successful CEP Minerals, LLC (CEP I), which was launched in early 2017 and has since acquired more than $85 million in assets. Formed after a recent significant recapitalization and similar to its predecessor, CEP II plans to deploy substantial capital over the next 24 months to pursue oil and gas mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin and other conventional and non-conventional fields across the country. Funding for CEP II was provided by a private investment firm and a multifamily office. “We are excited about this next chapter and the opportunity to continue the success and strategy of CEP Minerals,” said Case Managing Partner Charles Matter. “As we have for the last 36 months, our plan is to source, buy and package portfolios of attractive, high-return properties at advantageous points in the price cycle. While our primary focus will be the Permian Basin, as a company with acreage and assets in 15 states we are always looking at opportunities in conventional and non-conventional resource plays across the country. The deal flow we have seen thus far is encouraging and we look forward to continuing to grow, delivering value to the market and to all our stakeholders.” Based in Dallas, Case is a privately funded energy investment company that acquires and manages oil and gas interests across the nation. Since the company’s inception in 2012, Case and its subsidiaries have collectively deployed more than $100 million in mineral and royalty acquisitions in both conventional and unconventional resource plays including the Permian, Woodford, Bakken, Eaglebine, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Fayetteville, among others. Case recently expanded its multidisciplinary team to include every aspect of the mineral and royalty process including business development, engineering, legal, accounting and finance, and administrative functions. In 2018, Inc. magazine included Case in its Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Case was ranked #1 in the energy category in Texas, #4 in the energy category overall, and #78 on the overall list of fastest growing private companies in the country. Case is led by founder and chief executive officer, Charles Matter; chief legal officer John Doumany; and chief operating officer Blake Harris. The company’s acquisition platform is conducted through the following affiliates: CEP Minerals, LLC; CEP Minerals II, LLC; CEP Appalachia, LLC.

About Case Energy Partners

Based in Dallas, Case Energy Partners is a leading purchaser of oil and gas mineral rights and royalty interests throughout the United States. Since 2012, Case has deployed approximately $100 million in mineral and royalty acquisitions in both conventional and unconventional resource plays including the Permian, Woodford, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Eaglebine, Haynesville, Fayetteville, Kenai Loop Field and Hugoton Field, among others. For more information about Case Energy Partners please visit our website www.caseenergypartners.com.

