|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:37 | 02.01.2020
Casey’s General Stores Announces 2020 Investor Day
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY), will host its 2020 Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, January 9th. The event will include presentations and Q&A with Darren Rebelez, chief executive officer, Bill Walljasper, chief financial officer, and other members of the convenience retailer’s senior leadership team.
Event attendance in person is by invitation only. The event will also be audio webcast live and all interested parties are invited to register for and access the webcast at: https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern and end at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.
The webcast archive and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the company’s website for one year following the event.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer