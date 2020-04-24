|
Castellum’s Interim Report January-March 2020: Strong Start of the Year Results in 9% Increase in Income from Property Management and a Stable Position in a Difficult Time
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ —
Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values total SEK 96.3 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.3 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 17 Swedish cities, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. Castellum is ranked as the most gender-diverse of 600 listed European companies by European Women on Boards, 2020. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate/construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. In 2019, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2785813-1&h=2110358154&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.castellum.com%2F&a=www.castellum.com].
For further information contact:
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2785813-1&h=3917215034&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-interim-report-january-march-2020–strong-start-of-the-year-results-in-9–increase-in-in,c3095823 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2785813-1&h=3649169269&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fcastellum%2Fr%2Fcastellum-s-interim-report-january-march-2020–strong-start-of-the-year-results-in-9–increase-in-in%2Cc3095823&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fcastellum%2Fr%2Fcastellum-s-interim-report-january-march-2020–strong-start-of-the-year-results-in-9–increase-in-in%2Cc3095823]The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3095823/1235179.pdf Castellum Interim report
https://mb.cision.com/Public/8364/3095823/bdd17e0bada9f736.pdf Press release 200424
