ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:00 | 03.02.2021
Catalyst Power Announces Acquisition of NY Retail Energy Provider US Energy Partners LLC
Catalyst Power Holdings LLC (“Catalyst Power”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of US Energy Partners LLC (“USEP”), a Buffalo, New York – based retail energy provider (“REP”) founded in 2002 that supplies cost-effective electricity to a wide array of middle-market commercial and industrial customers throughout New York state. USEP’s offerings include renewable energy supply, fixed and index price electricity supply contracts and community solar from a variety of New York sited solar projects. This aligns with the four pillars that Catalyst Power represents to commercial customers: positive environmental impact, immediate savings, long-term budget certainty and outage protection.
Catalyst Power, an independent, integrated retail energy and microgrid solutions provider, views the integration with USEP as a crucial step toward its funding the development of distributed solar, natural gas engines and other novel energy supply options for the underserved middle-market commercial and industrial customer.
“We are excited to partner with the entire USEP team to pursue this growing market opportunity,” said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. “Our target market has been underserved for too long – by combining USEP platform’s expansion with our proprietary Catalyst Microgrid solutions, we are democratizing access for our customers to more environmentally friendly, money saving energy supply options.”
Catalyst Power announced a commitment from BP Energy Partners (“BPEP”), a Dallas, Texas – based private equity fund, and Catalyst management, in July of 2020.
“The acquisition of USEP is an ideal springboard for Catalyst’s roll-out plans and distributed energy resource strategy,” says Michael Watzky, Managing Partner of BPEP.
Catalyst Power continues to pursue additional strategic REP acquisition opportunities.
