23:00 | 23.02.2021
CBRE Group, Inc. Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for Eighth Consecutive Year
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been recognized as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the eighth year in a row CBRE has achieved this recognition, and it is one of only four 2021 honorees in the real estate industry.
“This award is a testament to our employees around the world who stayed true to CBRE’s RISE values, even as they overcame the challenges of 2020. As a professional services firm, we are all about our people, whose integrity and commitment to ethical conduct served us well as we all rallied to support colleagues and communities in need, while continuing to deliver world-class solutions for our clients,” said Elizabeth Atlee, SVP, chief ethics & compliance officer.
Companies are evaluated on more than 200 variables related to culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.
“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies – above all other institutions – lead on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at CBRE for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”
Earlier this year CBRE was the top real estate company on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for the third consecutive year.
