23:00 | 23.02.2021

CBRE Group, Inc. Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for Eighth Consecutive Year

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been recognized as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the eighth year in a row CBRE has achieved this recognition, and it is one of only four 2021 honorees in the real estate industry. “This award is a testament to our employees around the world who stayed true to CBRE’s RISE values, even as they overcame the challenges of 2020. As a professional services firm, we are all about our people, whose integrity and commitment to ethical conduct served us well as we all rallied to support colleagues and communities in need, while continuing to deliver world-class solutions for our clients,” said Elizabeth Atlee, SVP, chief ethics & compliance officer. Companies are evaluated on more than 200 variables related to culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. “While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies – above all other institutions – lead on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at CBRE for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.” Earlier this year CBRE was the top real estate company on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for the third consecutive year.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005818/en/