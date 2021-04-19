|
CBRE Launches $7+ Million Community Impact Initiative
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) today announced a $7.25 million commitment to help combat climate change globally, improve educational and career development opportunities for racial minorities and disadvantaged populations across the U.S., and support community betterment efforts in its headquarters city of Dallas.
The community impact initiative reflects CBRE’s strong commitment to helping businesses, people and communities thrive. It is being funded by CBRE and the CBRE Foundation, Inc., the company’s philanthropic arm.
“CBRE thrives when the communities in which we live and work thrive,” said Bob Sulentic, the company’s president and chief executive officer. “That’s why we are fervently committed to playing a larger role in helping to address urgent global issues like slowing the planet’s warming and pressing local issues like ensuring that Dallas’s most disadvantaged young people are given every opportunity to forge healthy, happy and productive lives.”
“CBRE’s success – today and in the future – depends on drawing from the widest possible talent pool, so we have a vested interest in supporting programs across the country that prepare diverse and underrepresented people for flourishing careers in commercial real estate,” Mr. Sulentic added.
Information about the significant financial contributions being made to non-profit organizations can be found here.
