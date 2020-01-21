|
21.01.2020
CBRE Named A Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality By The Human Rights Campaign For The Seventh Consecutive Year
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality according to the Human Rights Campaign. CBRE received a perfect score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This marks the seventh consecutive year that CBRE has achieved a perfect CEI score.
The 2020 CEI rated more than 560 major businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices such as non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.
“At CBRE, we are proud of the many employees who feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work,” says Darcy Mackay, Chief People Officer. “We strive to create an inclusive culture that supports and values all employees including our LGBTQ colleagues, and we are honored to be acknowledged for that work by the Human Rights Campaign.”
CBRE’s LGBTQ & Allies Employee Network Group plays an instrumental role in helping CBRE satisfy all the CEI’s criteria and engage with international organizations such as Out & Equal that advocate for workplace equality. CBRE also received recognition for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in Australia, Hong Kong and Mexico.
“We are incredibly proud of the work our LGBTQ & Allies members have done in 2019 to help us once again achieve this honor,” said Chris Ludeman, a co-executive sponsor of LGBTQ & Allies. “We know the work doesn’t stop in creating a more inclusive environment and I look forward to what 2020 holds.”
