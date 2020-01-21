22:05 | 21.01.2020

CBRE Named A Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality By The Human Rights Campaign For The Seventh Consecutive Year

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality according to the Human Rights Campaign. CBRE received a perfect score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This marks the seventh consecutive year that CBRE has achieved a perfect CEI score. The 2020 CEI rated more than 560 major businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices such as non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. “At CBRE, we are proud of the many employees who feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work,” says Darcy Mackay, Chief People Officer. “We strive to create an inclusive culture that supports and values all employees including our LGBTQ colleagues, and we are honored to be acknowledged for that work by the Human Rights Campaign.” CBRE’s LGBTQ & Allies Employee Network Group plays an instrumental role in helping CBRE satisfy all the CEI’s criteria and engage with international organizations such as Out & Equal that advocate for workplace equality. CBRE also received recognition for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in Australia, Hong Kong and Mexico. “We are incredibly proud of the work our LGBTQ & Allies members have done in 2019 to help us once again achieve this honor,” said Chris Ludeman, a co-executive sponsor of LGBTQ & Allies. “We know the work doesn’t stop in creating a more inclusive environment and I look forward to what 2020 holds.”

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2018 revenue). The company has more than 90,000 employees (excluding affiliates), and serves real estate investors and occupiers through approximately 480 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005878/en/