CBS Launches New Series with the Help of SPEC MIX®

SPEC MIX® is taking center stage Wednesday, July 8th (8:00 PM ET/PT, 7:00 PM CT) during the premier episode of TOUGH AS NAILS on CBS. Celebrating everyday Americans that work hard to get the job done, the new competition series features 12 skilled workers from across America who will compete in challenges inspired by real-world job sites. Visit https://www.specmix.com/tough-as-nails-cbs/ to preview SPEC MIX on TOUGH AS NAILS.

The work of a mason requires extreme strength and mental toughness, which makes it a natural fit for the competitors in TOUGH AS NAILS. To set the stage for the challenge, the program’s producers called on the expertise of SPEC MIX, which is a QUIKRETE® Company, for its material mixing systems and 80-pound bags of preblended mortar as props to test the skill, strength and stamina of each contestant. Also featured in the show will be an abbreviated version of the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® masonry competition in which contestants attempt to build a large brick wall in a short amount of time, with the least amount craftsmanship errors. The new show, hosted by executive producer Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race), was inspired by Keoghan’s working class family of farmers, gold miners, builders and coal miners. In addition to supplying product and equipment, the SPEC MIX team will judge the competitors’ brick walls to create a real jobsite friendly challenge, while adhering to the high-quality craftsmanship standards established by SPEC MIX for the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500. SPEC MIX Vice President Brian Carney said, “Showcasing the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 and our masonry products on a leading network like CBS is a dream come true. Our team is dedicated to putting the masonry industry in the spotlight, so paying tribute to its skilled workers in front of a worldwide audience makes it very rewarding.” The 2020 SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 Regional Series will pick up on the momentum from the TOUGH AS NAILS premiere and start the World Championship qualifying process at the end of August and run through mid-November. Twenty Regional Champions, four Wild Card winners, and the returning World Champion and TOP CRAFTSMAN will meet in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 at the World of Concrete trade show to determine who is “The World’s Best Bricklayer.” To learn more about SPEC MIX and the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500, visit www.specmix.com. SPEC MIX® is your national source for high quality, factory produced mortars and grouts that are preblended for the construction industry. SPEC MIX product are precisely engineered to meet ASTM and building code requirements. Projects designed for the installation of brick, CMU, stone, stucco or building repair and restoration, SPEC MIX offers a full line of products packaged in 80 & 3,000-pound bags produced with state-of- the-art batching equipment to ensure quality and consistency from start to finish. For optimal jobsite efficiency, safety and productivity, we provide contractors with numerous silo material mixing systems that maximize a contractor’s cost savings and profitability. For more information, visit www.specmix.com.

