15:30 | 04.02.2021
Celebrating Glamour on the Gridiron: A Look at Tiffany & Co.’s Vince Lombardi Trophy

While jewelry enthusiasts everywhere dream of unwrapping Tiffany & Co.’s famous Blue Box, competitive NFL players hope to one day get their hands on another iconic Tiffany creation: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Surprised? Well, the luxury jeweler has been in the business of creating this emblem of athletic achievement for more than a century and a half.

At Tiffany’s Cumberland, R.I., hollowware workshop, skilled silversmiths and metal spinners meticulously mold, shape and carve the sterling silver trophy into an exquisite, life-size football that sits atop an expanded three-sided kicking tee sculpture. Delicate designs and intricate details are also carefully hammered into the precious metal, creating an elegant touch that beautifully replicates the regulation-sized ball.
