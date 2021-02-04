|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:30 | 04.02.2021
Celebrating Glamour on the Gridiron: A Look at Tiffany & Co.’s Vince Lombardi Trophy
While jewelry enthusiasts everywhere dream of unwrapping Tiffany & Co.’s famous Blue Box, competitive NFL players hope to one day get their hands on another iconic Tiffany creation: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
At Tiffany’s Cumberland, R.I., hollowware workshop, skilled silversmiths and metal spinners meticulously mold, shape and carve the sterling silver trophy into an exquisite, life-size football that sits atop an expanded three-sided kicking tee sculpture. Delicate designs and intricate details are also carefully hammered into the precious metal, creating an elegant touch that beautifully replicates the regulation-sized ball.
